Leeds United have identified Patrick Vieira as the leading candidate to become their new manager at Elland Road, according to reports.

What's the latest manager news at Leeds?

Following Sam Allardyce’s departure, the 49ers have been on the lookout to find their next new long-term boss and the four names who have consistently appeared are West Bromwich’s Albion’s Carlos Corberan, then Daniel Farke, Scott Parker and Vieira, all of the latter three being without a club.

The Whites have reportedly pulled out of the race for the Baggies coach due to his £2.5m release clause alongside his lack of experience, with Sky Sports confirming that Farke was set to undergo an interview this week whilst Vieira was one of the other candidates under serious consideration.

The Athletic’s Phil Hay recently claimed that the Frenchman was interested in taking charge when Jesse Marsch left back in February despite being in the dugout at Crystal Palace, and even though relegation has occurred, it sounds like he’s still more than keen to be handed the reins in the Championship.

Are Leeds appointing Vieira?

According to The Guardian, Leeds have placed Vieira at the “top of the shortlist” to be made their new manager. Parker and Farke “remain in contention”, but the 46-year-old is the candidate currently in “pole position”.

The Eagles’ former coach has shown an “enthusiasm” to succeed Allardyce and the club hierarchy are becoming big admirers, so with the board’s focus having “shifted increasingly” towards him, this could be one to watch in the coming days.

Is Vieira the right man for Leeds?

Leeds are likely attracted to Vieira because of the positive impression he made during his initial period at Crystal Palace, but having failed to win a single game of football in 2023, which is what saw him get sacked, we're not sure he's the candidate the 49ers should be appointing.

The Arsenal legend, whose preferred formation is an attack-minded 4-3-3, only won 22 of his 74 games in SE25, taking just 90 points from a possible 222, as per Transfermarkt, not to mention that he’s got no silverware to show for his work throughout his managerial career.

The Dakar native also has zero experience in the second-tier and is yet to get any team promoted so he won’t know what it takes to compete and be successful at the necessary level compared to Farke and Parker, who have achieved that with Norwich City and Fulham respectively, so this is a move that should be avoided.