Leeds United are considering a move to bring out-of-work manager Patrick Vieira to Elland Road, according to reports.

What's the latest manager news at Leeds?

Earlier this month, Sam Allardyce was given his marching orders by the Whites after failing to keep them in the top-flight during his four games in charge, so the 49ers are now on the hunt to find a new long-term boss to try and get them out of the Championship.

The Yorkshire outfit have most heavily been linked with West Bromwich Albion’s Carlos Corberan, but a move has been ruled out due to him having a £2m release clause in his contract, and previously Andoni Iraola, though he has since joined Bournemouth.

Vieira was sacked by Crystal Palace back in March after failing to win a single game of football in 2023 and so is therefore a free agent on the market waiting to embark on a new adventure, and if the following update is to be believed, he’s under serious consideration at Elland Road.

Are Leeds appointing Vieira?

According to Sky Sports, Leeds are "considering" Vieira to be their new manager ahead of the new campaign. The Frenchman is "one of the names" being thought about behind-the-scenes alongside Daniel Farke, with interviews set to take place "this week". Corberan is once again mentioned in the report, but it's stated that "no approach has been made at this stage".

Viera’s preferred formation will be a 4-3-3 attacking which will be attractive for Leeds fans, but during his time at Crystal Palace he failed to make a positive impact with a better group of players, so he definitely wouldn’t be the right candidate to take charge in the Championship.

The Arsenal legend, who was born in Dakar, won 22, drew 24 and lost 28 of his 74 games in SE25, averaging 1.22 points per match and taking just 90 out of a possible 222, via Transfermarkt, so his track record at the required level is nowhere near good or consistent enough to succeed in the second-tier.

The 46-year-old also has nothing to prove for his work over the years with zero pieces of silverware or promotions to his name, which is what the hierarchy should be looking for to give them the best chance of jumping back up at the first time of asking, therefore making this a move that should be avoided at all costs.