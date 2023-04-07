Leeds United have reportedly agreed on personal terms with loanee Weston McKennie ahead of a permanent transfer.

What’s the latest on McKennie and a permanent Leeds move?

McKennie arrived at Elland Road from Juventus during the January window alongside defender Max Wober and forward Georginio Rutter. Former manager Jesse Marsch was still in charge of the club when the midfielder signed on loan for the Whites, with the two sides negotiating an option to make a move permanent for around £30m in the summer.

The USA international has since featured on 10 separate occasions for Leeds, with his latest appearance coming in the 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday evening.

Reports have previously stated that those in Yorkshire will trigger the £30m option to sign McKennie permanently, should Javi Gracia’s side remain in the Premier League, and terms with the player have seemingly been agreed.

Tuttomercatoweb relayed an update regarding Leeds and McKennie in the last 48 hours which stated that an agreement on personal terms with the midfielder has been agreed.

All that is left to do now is to pay the Italian giants the transfer fee, something which will happen if things go to plan on the pitch in the final nine games.

Are Leeds right to sign McKennie permanently?

McKennie looks set to be relied on heavily in the final weeks of the season, with fellow midfielder and countryman Tyler Adams currently ruled out with a hamstring issue.

The 24-year-old has turned out alongside Marc Roca in the wins over Wolves and Nottingham Forest, with Gracia having limited available midfield options resulting in teenagers Darko Gyabi and Archie Gray making recent matchday squads.

He has caught the eye in recent months as well, with Adam Pope describing the midfielder as 'excellent' at half-time in an FA Cup clash with Fulham last month, whereas Phil Hay admitted he was 'impressed with McKennie's movement and interplay' during the same game.

Paul Robinson was also left impressed with one moment of play from McKennie on Tuesday, describing him as ‘fantastic’, and if Leeds stay up, you could argue that McKennie has earned a permanent deal in Yorkshire.

The player, previously described as a ‘monster in the air’ by football writer Wes Tucker, will hopefully continue to feature over the coming weeks, looking to help take Leeds away from the drop zone, especially with a full-time transfer now in place.