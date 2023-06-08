Leeds United are working behind-the-scenes to make the important decision on who will become the next manager to lead the club back to the Premier League and now a new claim has been made by a reliable source.

What's the latest on Leeds' interest in Brendan Rodgers?

According to The Athletic's Phil Hay, Brendan Rodgers would "suit" the 49ers if they can complete a takeover and secure the former Leicester City coach's signature this summer.

Hay claimed on Twitter:

"Someone like Brenden Rodgers would suit 49ers Enterprises down to the ground - but the likelihood of him being drawn into the Championship is minimal."

Would Brendan Rodgers be a good fit for Leeds?

After a dreadful campaign in the Premier League, Leeds will be hoping that they can follow in the footsteps of Burnley and achieve an instant bounce back to the top flight, so bringing in a manager who can comfortably achieve that will be no easy task for the club's hierarchy.

Whilst it might seem far-fetched that the former Liverpool boss could make a move to Elland Road this summer, it could be an incredible appointment if the 49ers can give the Northern Irishman the freedom to not only bring in some much-needed quality reinforcements but present a project that provides a clear plan for returning to the Premier League.

The 50-year-old manager - who was hailed as "unbelievable" by West Ham striker Michail Antonio - has tallied up a number of honours in his career with two Scottish Premiership league titles and three Scottish league cups earned at Celtic, alongside a monumental FA Cup victory with Leicester City.

One of the most attractive traits that Rodgers boasts is his longevity in managerial positions - with his average term 2.17 years - an attribute that would be massively advantageous to the West Yorkshire club who have suffered constant instability in their appointments since the departure of Marcelo Bielsa.

Indeed, the former Leicester boss struggled in his final weeks and months at the King Power Stadium, however, there is no denying that during the majority of his four-year tenure at the Midlands club he laid vital foundations to continue the success of those before him and competitively challenged in the top half of the table with ease.

With that being said, should the opportunity arise to snap up Rodgers' services this summer it should be a no-brainer for the Leeds hierarchy, as he could make the instant impact needed next season to transform the nightmare that has unfolded at Elland Road in the last few months.