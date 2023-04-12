Leeds United correspondent Phil Hay has been reacting to another update involving the Whites and former forward Jean-Kevin Augustin.

What’s the latest news on Leeds and Augustin?

Augustin made the move to Elland Road back in January 2020 from RB Leipzig on loan with a view to a permanent transfer if Leeds won promotion to the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa.

As we know, the Whites did eventually win the Championship in what was a pandemic-delayed season, although Augustin only featured in 48 minutes of action for the club.

What happened after that turned into a lengthy transfer saga, with Leeds eventually losing their Court of Arbitration case and being ordered to pay Leipzig £18m. The two clubs eventually reached a settlement over the transfer back in December, but a new update has now come to light.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed on Monday evening that FIFA have ordered Leeds to pay Augustin £24.5m for a breach of contract. The club have once again lodged an appeal, and Hay described it on Twitter as "another punishing development".

“Away this week but here from David Ornstein, another punishing development in the Jean-Kevin Augustin case. Leeds have appealed but they are on the hook for £24.5m due to Augustin, on top of the £15.5m settlement with RB Leipzig”

Will Augustin go down as Leeds’ worst-ever signing?

After this update, there is a serious argument that could easily go down as the club’s worst-ever addition. As James Marshment states, the striker could potentially end up costing an incredible £816,326 for every minute of competitive action he played for the Whites, whereas LUFCDATA breaks it down even further at £2.86m per touch of the ball.

In total, Leeds could be paying in the region of £40m for a player they hardly used, with the French forward, now 25, currently on the books with Swiss side FC Basel, where he has contributed to five goals in 18 appearances.

There could well be another lengthy process when it comes to an appeal over this decision, but if CAS previously ruled that Leeds needed to pay Leipzig for the transfer of the forward, then surely Augustin is entitled to his contract as a permanent Leeds player.

Andrea Radrizzani, the 49ers Enterprises and Victor Orta will be hoping the club can somehow work something out to prevent that from happening - making this one to keep an eye on once more.