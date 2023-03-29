Leeds United correspondent Phil Hay has said that there has been a "positive assessment" of the injury to Max Wober during the international break.

What’s the latest injury news on Wober?

Javi Gracia was dealt an injury blow to his Whites squad prior to the international break, with Tyler Adams missing the Premier League win over Wolves with a hamstring issue. The American midfielder was unable to represent his country and needed to see a specialist, and it wasn’t long until the club had more injury concerns.

Wober picked up an issue in the first 45 minutes of Austria’s first European Championship qualifier against Azerbaijan and returned to Yorkshire early for an assessment of the problem. Wilfried Gnonto also suffered an ankle injury while turning out for Italy over the weekend, and Hay has shared what he’s heard about the pair.

Taking to Twitter in the last 48 hours, Hay said that both Wober and Gnonto are doubts for this weekend’s trip to league leaders Arsenal, however, there have been "positive assessments" on their injuries after returning from their respective countries.

Who could replace Wober against Arsenal?

Wober has been a regular under Gracia, playing every minute of the four Premier League games under the new head coach. The January signing, hailed by former manager Jesse Marsch as ‘very intelligent’, ‘gifted’ and a ‘real leader’, has formed a solid partnership with Robin Koch, which resulted in early praise from Gracia following his first game in charge against Southampton.

“In my opinion, both centre-backs played really well today. They had a tough challenge. As you say with a very tall player and all the defensive line was very concentrated and the good work of the team meant we got a clean sheet.”

Should Wober miss out at the Emirates, then Gracia will seemingly have two different options to come in and partner Koch. Both Liam Cooper and Pascal Struijk have had their own injury issues this season but were on the bench against Wolves last time out, with the latter of the two making an appearance in the closing stages.

Both Cooper and Struijk are also predominantly left-footed whereas Koch will more than likely continue to turn out on the right-hand side, so it’ll be interesting to see who Gracia goes with if Wober doesn’t make the trip.