Leeds United are on the hunt for the right manager who can lead the club in their Championship campaign next season and now a new update has emerged from a reliable source on a potential candidate.

What's the latest on Leeds' interest in Scott Parker?

According to The Athletic's Leeds reporter Phil Hay, the club's hierarchy are now entering the stage of face-to-face interviews this week and has named Scott Parker as one of those interviewees.

As per an article for the publication, Hay revealed that alongside Daniel Farke, Parker will be one of the candidates spoken to about the role, with the club expected to make a decision imminently due to pre-season coming up fast.

Is Scott Parker a good fit for Leeds?

Time is running out for the West Yorkshire club to bring in a manager who can get up to speed with the unfolding situation at Elland Road and build connections with players, whilst also utilising the summer transfer window to bring in new additions that possess the profile to succeed in the style of play deployed.

The 49ers have a big decision to make on whether they bring in a manager who can guarantee quick but short-term success in terms of promotion from the Championship back to the Premier League or somebody who can be part of the long-term project for the new owners, with Parker the perfect option for the former.

The 42-year-old coach - hailed "outstanding" by Jurgen Klopp - has twice masterminded automatic promotion to the Premier League from the second tier with Bournemouth and Fulham, making him the ultimate expert to give Leeds their best chance at following in the footsteps of Burnley next season and bouncing straight back up.

However, his 0.77 points per game record in the Premier League is much less inspiring than his 1.84 points per game in the Championship and could be a cause for concern should he be appointed and promote the Whites next term.

Over 52 top-flight fixtures in charge of both Bournemouth and Fulham, the English coach has tallied up just nine wins and 30 defeats, which ultimately saw Parker sacked in both appointments after leading them as far as he could take them.

That means that even if this just a short-term gig for the former midfielder, it could pay dividends. Indeed, in the second tier he has lost just 19 times while winning over 50% of his matches in charge.

With that being said, Parker would be the perfect appointment if Leeds are looking for a sure-fire way to get promoted next season.