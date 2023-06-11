Leeds United should have plenty of money to spend this summer under the control of 49ers Enterprises, according to reliable journalist Phil Hay.

Is Leeds' takeover complete?

The Whites experienced a season to forget in the Premier League, suffering relegation back down to the Championship, following failed spells under Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce.

All of a sudden, however, Leeds have received some much-needed good news, with the club confirming on Friday that an agreement has been reached between Aser Ventures and 49ers Enterprises over the purchase of the Whites.

It is a big moment in the club's recent history, with this new takeover expected to be hugely beneficial financially, allowing Leeds to become more of a force on and off the pitch in the coming years.

While relegation is clearly a blow - especially as it could have meant fewer funds being available for reinforcements - a new update has allayed those fears.

How will Leeds' summer spending be affected?

According to The Athletic's Hay, Leeds' current situation is a positive one, with this new injection of money likely to aid them in the summer transfer window:

"Parachute payments in year one in the Championship are worth around £45million to Leeds. "Those sources of income will still be used by 49ers Enterprises but this takeover is expected to lead to an injection of working capital by the U.S. fund, allowing Leeds to have a more active or aggressive window than they might otherwise have had. "That is not to say that spending will be lavish or wildly excessive, and don’t be surprised if the club make use of the loan market, but they should be better placed to recruit and sell, and the takeover should give them more chance of retaining certain key players."

This is great news for Leeds, who could have been damaged so badly by the exit from the Premier League, and it highlights how important the takeover of the club is.

It puts the Whites in a strong position when it comes to making a rapid return to the top flight over the next 12 months, suggesting that their next manager will be backed in the transfer market and that they should start the 2023/24 season as one of the favourites to get out of the Championship.

There have clearly been good times with the outgoing owners - not least hiring Marcelo Bielsa and getting back into the Premier League. But it is perhaps time for a change, and it has come at a pivotal point in the club's recent history.