Regardless of the final two results of the season, it would be a surprise to see Sam Allardyce still in the dugout at Leeds United when the 2023/24 season rolls around.

The experienced Englishman was brought in on a short-term basis and will be finely rewarded if he does manage to keep the Yorkshire outfit in the Premier League, with just two games left to retain their top-flight status.

Reports have suggested that he will earn a basic salary of £250k and a potential bonus of £2.5m if Leeds stay up, which is looking increasingly unlikely as they prepare to face West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur in their final two games.

Andrea Radrizzani will surely already be scouting out potential managers to take over from Allardyce even with the threat of relegation, and his previous hopes of appointing AS Monaco coach Philippe Clement may have been handed a big boost ahead of the summer.

Could Leeds appoint Philippe Clement?

Following the sacking of Jesse Marsch in February of this year, the Elland Road outfit were linked with a number of managers across Europe, before settling on Javi Gracia.

One such name was Clement, with Dutch news outlet De Telegraaf (via GFFN) reporting that the 49-year-old had rejected Leeds' advances in order to stay with Monaco, which was perhaps not surprising as they remained in the Europa League and in the Ligue 1 top-three race at the time.

However, they were subsequently knocked out of Europe by Bayer Leverkusen and look destined to finish fourth, which could well cost Clement his job, with reports now suggesting that he expects to be sacked when the season comes to an end.

This could certainly make him reconsider any potential approach from Leeds and if he were to join, he could prove to be a significant upgrade on Allardyce, who has done little so far to suggest that he should be given the job long-term.

Would Clement be better than Allardyce at Leeds?

While the Belgian manager is a relatively unknown quantity in England, his impressive results with both KRC Genk and Club Brugge in his home country saw him earn 1.96 points per game with both, and it was no surprise when he landed a 'bigger' job at Monaco.

For context, Allardyce has never managed as high a points average in his career, with his best return of 1.51 points per game coming during his early spell at Bolton Wanderers.

Clement was lauded by Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell, with his promise of attacking, adventurous football no doubt more of an exciting prospect for Leeds fans than the defensive set-up which would likely come under Allardyce.

He claimed: "His profile as a modern coach, with his teams playing with great intensity and [is] daring, including on the continental stage. His ability to combine titles and the development of young players have made him one of the most prominent and successful coaches in Europe in recent years."

Clement would certainly be an exciting appointment at Leeds given his reputation across Europe and impressive winning record, so fans may well be hoping that they can stay up and bring him to Elland Road as Allardyce's successor.