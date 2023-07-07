A tumultuous and troubled campaign for Leeds United, which oversaw three different managers, culminated in a bitterly disappointing relegation back to the Championship.

But now, the Whites can finally look forward. Daniel Farke has been appointed to provide much-needed stability and direction to a highly dysfunctional set-up.

As well as a new manager, Elland Road will also host new ownership as the 49ers Enterprises are to take over from Andrea Radrizzani sold his majority stake.

The previous regime failed to adequately prepare Leeds for top-flight life - they signed an array of inexperienced youngsters, who failed to acclimatise to the demands of a fast-paced environment, and instigated a managerial merry-go-round that left a team lacking identity.

But Farke, who achieved two promotions from the second tier with Norwich City, will likely fill the Yorkshire faithful with new-found optimism.

Now the mission is to pinpoint the correct targets to curate the ideal promotion-chasing outfit and Joel Piroe would be the perfect way to kickstart this.

What’s the latest on Joel Piroe to Leeds United?

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Leeds is one of several clubs who are 'on the trail' of the Swansea star.

Previously, Southampton, who also suffered relegation last season, are also chasing Piroe, who would only cost a modest £12m.

Who can Joel Piroe replace at Leeds United?

The 23-year-old joined Swansea from the Netherlands in 2021 and has become established as one of the Championship’s most dangerous and effervescent prospects.

In 88 outings, he has netted a commendable 41 times. This included 19 goals last season, at a rate of 0.45 goals per 90, the fourth-highest in the division.

With Leeds in search of a reliable and potent goal-scoring force, the answer lies in Dutchman.

His former manager Russell Martin described him as an “excellent athlete” and added: “He is so clinical with both feet, and he is a great technician.

“He shows composure, he is calm, and he just focuses on his technique, something that all top strikers possess.”

Piroe would be a smart addition, and he has the potential to be a better option than Patrick Bamford.

The Englishman was a pivotal figure in Biesla’s Leeds outfit that cantered to the 2020 Championship title and secured a phenomenal ninth-place finish in their first season back in the Premier League.

However, the 29-year-old has endured a torrid time in the past two years, and his admirable form has been ruthlessly halted by a series of unfortunate injuries. He has only started 25 of the last 76 domestic games, scoring just six goals.

It has been difficult for the former Chelsea graduate to forge any kind of consistency as his physical endurance has deteriorated in recent times, affecting his performance on the pitch.

On 13 May, with Sam Allardyce’s men desperately needing a win and with a 1-0 advantage, they were awarded a penalty, but Bamford’s effort was dramatically saved by Nick Pope, which ceded momentum and ascendency to the high-flying Magpies. After that miss, he had the biggest underperformance of xG in the Premier League at that stage in the campaign.

It seems harsh to criticise Bamford due to his torrid luck. However, these fine margins are what define the outcome of a season, and his continuous absence and lack of form ultimately hindered Leeds’ survival bid.

Therefore, in a new era for the club, the signing of Piroe to compete and potentially displace Bamford could be the required factor to propel Leeds back to where they belong.