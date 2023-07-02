Leeds United will no doubt still be reeling following their return to the Championship at the end of last season, with a rather turbulent 2022/23 campaign having ended in relegation after just three years back in the top flight.

That being said, the club will now be hoping for a brighter future under their prospective new owners - with the 49ers Enterprises having agreed a deal last month - while a new face in the dugout also appears to be on the horizon, amid rampant speculation that Daniel Farke is likely to be named as the permanent manager at Elland Road.

If and when the one-time Norwich City boss is handed the reins, the German will likely be in need of reinforcements in order to help oversee a push for promotion, with intrigue building as to just who will be welcomed through the door over the coming weeks ahead of the start of next term.

There has been speculation of late that Leeds are interested in a move for Swansea City marksman Joel Piroe, with the Yorkshire outfit having previously been linked with the 23-year-old - who has just a year left on his existing deal - last summer.

The club are, however, likely to face competition from fellow relegated side Leicester City in the bid to sign the Dutchman, with the Daily Mail reporting that the 6 foot 1 ace could be available for a fee of around £12m.

Should Leeds sign Joel Piroe?

The former Netherlands U20 international has warranted that interest in his signature after enjoying a standout 2022/23 campaign in the second tier, having scored 20 goals and provided two assists in 45 games in all competitions.

The one-time Sparta Rotterdam loanee had previously recorded 30 goal involvements for his current side the year prior, ensuring he boasts a respectable haul of 44 goals and eight assists in just 92 games during his time at the Liberty Stadium.

As talent scout Jacek Kulig stated, the impressive marksman has proven something of a "surprise" following that stellar hot streak, having previously been "unwanted" at former club PSV Eindhoven, where he made just 14 first-team appearances.

As Kulig also noted, Piroe was part of a "very interesting generation of PSV academy players born in 99" alongside the likes of his compatriot, Cody Gakpo, with the latter man having also previously been a target for Leeds a year ago.

Reports last summer indicated that Gakpo had even agreed a move to Elland Road only for the Eredivisie outfit to rebuff an approach from the Whites, with the towering forward subsequently going on to join Liverpool on a £35m deal in January.

Since then, Piroe's ex-teammate has quickly impressed at Anfield after bagging seven goals in just 21 league games in the second half of last season, having thrived through the middle and on the flanks for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Like his fellow Dutchman, the Swansea ace also possesses the ability to feature in a number nine berth or on the flanks if required, offering a useful creative force in that central role having averaged 2.40 progressive passes per 90 across the last 365 days, with Gakpo only just ahead having averaged 3.28 in that regard.

That should indicate that the signing of the "clinical" menace - as hailed by ex-Swansea boss Russell Martin - could prove to be Leeds' answer to Gakpo if a deal is to come to fruition, with the club having frustratingly missed out on the Reds ace prior to his move to Merseyside.