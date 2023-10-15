Following an initial slow start to the new season, it looks as if Leeds United are beginning to reap the rewards of their mass summer overhaul, with promotion expert Daniel Farke having guided his side into fifth place heading into the current international break.

Despite suffering the blow of losing 15 first-team assets during the recent window - including the likes of Jack Harrison, Tyler Adams and Max Wober - the Whites bolstered their ranks sufficiently with nine new signings of their own, in an attempt to start afresh after last season's relegation.

While it was only just over a month ago that a hectic summer of business came to an end, it would be no surprise if attention is already turning toward who could be signed in January, with the Yorkshire side likely to be keen to increase their chances of securing a swift return to the Premier League.

One area that those at Elland Road may be particularly keen to address is at left-back, with £12.8m flop Junior Firpo currently sidelined with injury after having had "some difficulties" adapting to life in English football in recent years - as per journalist Dean Jones.

Although the likes of Sam Byram and Jamie Shackleton have slotted in on the left side of the defence in the former Barcelona man's absence of late, acquiring a more natural fit for that role must surely be a priority heading into the New Year.

Who will Leeds sign in January?

If Farke and co are to strengthen their full-back ranks, one former target that could re-emerge as a potential option is German ace, Kai Wagner, with the 26-year-old looking set to leave current club Philadelphia Union upon the expiry of his contract.

As per a recent report from The Athletic earlier this week, the 6 foot machine is unlikely to sign a new deal with the MLS outfit with talks over an extension having 'gotten nowhere all season', ensuring he will be available on a free transfer when that contract does end in December.

The suggestion is that the former Wurzberg Kickers defender already has an offer from Greek outfit, AEK Athens, although the report does also note that Leeds were among the clubs who were interested in signing him 'earlier this year'.

That comes amid prior reports heading into the previous January window which claimed that American coach Jesse Marsch was keeping tabs on the one-time Augsburg youth asset, albeit with no deal coming to fruition despite the prospect of agreeing a move for a minimal fee.

While it is yet to be seen if Farke will continue to maintain that interest in the creative sensation, it would be wise for the Championship side to certainly consider making a fresh, concrete approach in the near future.

How good is Kai Wagner?

There will likely be a sense of hesitancy amid the prospect of signing one of Marsch's former targets, with the 49-year-old's transfer dealings having been somewhat disastrous during his time at Elland Road, as the likes of Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen notably "failed to make the step up from the Austrian Bundesliga to the Premier League" - according to writer Zach Lowy.

That being said, there would certainly be merit in pursuing a move for the aforementioned Wagner, with the in-demand dynamo having sparkled during his time across the pond, proving a real weapon from his defensive berth.

Described as a "cheat code" by journalist Chuck Booth, Wagner has regularly been able to provide quality service to those around him during his time in Philadelphia, racking up a respectable haul of 31 assists in 168 games in all competitions.

Kai Wagner's MLS record Season Games Goals Assists 2019 30 0 6 2020 11 0 2 2021 33 3 4 2022 33 0 8 2023* 27 1 7 Stats via Transfermarkt

The experienced asset has been particularly impressive during the current MLS season after registering ten assists across all fronts, with Firpo, by contrast, having only chipped in with four assists in total during his time in Yorkshire.

Although performing in England is perhaps a different kettle of fish to thriving in the United States, Wagner's ability to make that transition has previously been noted by former boss Jim Curtin, who stated in 2020:

"He has the ability to play for me and in any league in the world. I think he’s that talented, and it’s at a position, where let’s be blunt, there’s not a lot of good left backs in the world. Kai is a very strong one and we’re very fortunate to have him."

Also hailed as a "fighter" by ex-teammate Aurelien Collin, Wagner could be just the solution that Farke is likely to be craving.

How could Kai Wagner benefit Leeds?

As noted above, the major bonus of bringing the German into the fold is his creative prowess from the left flank, showcased by the fact that he ranks in the top 2% for assists and the top 3% for shot-creating actions among his positional peers in comparative leagues, as per FBref.

Not only that, but the former Schalke II man has also created 12 'big chances' in the 2023 campaign and has enjoyed an average of 2.5 key passes per game, with only Georginio Rutter (2.6) having bettered that tally among the current Leeds squad - according to Sofascore.

That would suggest that Wagner can be the man to deliver the goods to the likes of Rutter and Joel Piroe, with the latter man, in particular, likely to be able to explode if handed such quality, regular service from the full-back.

The former Swansea City man - who scored 41 league goals in just two seasons at the Liberty Stadium - has made a solid start to life in Leeds with five Championship goals thus far, although the Dutchman could truly kick on if aided by a figure such as Wagner.

With the latter man also providing 2.8 accurate crosses per game - far ahead of the likes of Byram (0.1 per game) and Shackleton (0.1 per game) - then the towering, 6 foot 1 Piroe could have real joy in the air, helping to add another impressive string to his bow.

If such a partnership was able to flourish in the second half of the season and beyond, then Farke could well have the means of steering his side to promotion.