Leeds United are embroiled in a battle for promotion under Daniel Farke; however, they could now have a fight on their hands to keep hold of one first-team player, according to a report.

Leeds prepare for January window...

Excitingly, the Whites will finally get the opportunity to strengthen their squad in the coming hours once the January window officially opens for business as they look to build on a respectable first half of the campaign in the Championship.

On the face of it, Leeds have coped admirably with life in the English second tier and can be proud of their showing that has them sitting fifth in the division; nevertheless, consecutive losses on the road against Preston North End and West Bromwich Albion have left food for thought heading into January.

Incomings and outgoings may be expected during a busy period at Elland Road. According to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, Leeds and Southampton are both keen on Bournemouth attacker David Brooks, who they are keen to try and secure on a loan deal, as he stated on social media platform X:

Cape Town Spurs forward Luke Baartman has also been linked with a move to Yorkshire in the last few months; however, he would surely be regarded as a prospect to develop at Thorp Arch over the coming years.

Nevertheless, departures could also form part of the Whites' activity this window and one man could now be set to walk through the exit door, with interest in his services from elsewhere now coming to light, as per a report.

Charlie Cresswell open to Leeds exit...

According to The Sunday Mirror cited via MOT Leeds News, Charlie Cresswell is open to leaving Leeds United in January either on loan or permanently and the England Under-21 international is believed to have major interest in his services from clubs in the Championship.

Five similar players to Charlie Cresswell (FBRef) Player Club Fernando Alarcon Club Atlético Central Córdoba Xavier Mbuyamba Volendam Joaquim Santos Cristian Lema Lanus Ryan Flamingo Utrecht

Ipswich Town have entered the race for his signature; meanwhile, Sunderland, Southampton, Middlesbrough and Scottish side Rangers are also vying for the 21-year-old, who hasn't received regular senior minutes this campaign under Farke and is reportedly open to an exit.

Labelled "excellent" by former boss Gary Rowett, Cresswell has been on the periphery in Yorkshire this campaign, making just six appearances in all competitions (Cresswell statistics - Transfermarkt).

Of course, Cresswell isn't the only man keen on seeking a new challenge away from Elland Road. Recent claims have suggested that Italy international Wilfried Gnonto has designs on departing the club amid Lazio and Fiorentina being keen on acquiring the attacker's services.

Looking ahead, losing Cresswell alongside Gnonto could potentially prompt Leeds United to enter the market to bolster their squad depth in January, making these ones to watch.