Leeds could be looking at another summer clear-out should they get promoted back to the Premier League.

Leeds' loan army expected to be sold for good

After being relegated to the Championship last season, Leeds have found themselves fighting for the top spot in England's second tier once again. Obviously, after being relegated, a plethora of players chose to leave the club in an attempt to keep their careers from dwindling.

Players such as Luis Sinisterra, Brenden Aaronson and Jack Harrison all left the Yorkshire club on loan deals in order to get playing time at a higher level. In the case of Sinisterra, his move has been made permanent by Bournemouth, who have chosen to activate their option to buy, which was worth around £20m.

For Aaronson, things haven't gone quite so smoothly. The USA international's impact whilst representing the Whites was minimal, to say the least. He appeared a total of 40 times for the Yorkshire-based club and only managed to make a total of four goal contributions.

Despite his poor performances, he did enough for Bundesliga club Union Berlin to take a chance on the 23-year-old and take him on loan. Again, his campaign has been far from mesmerising.

Even though he has been deployed in a predominantly attacking role during his time in Germany, he has only managed to score one goal throughout the entirety of his stint. The American, along with Harrison and Marc Roca, are expected to be players Leeds will look to raise funds by selling this summer, and it looks like another one has just been added to the list.

Forward with "unbelievable skills" set to leave in the summer

Despite Aaronson's loan ending up as something of a horror story, there have been the odd one or two loans which have worked out. In particular, Sam Greenwood's spell at fellow second-tier side Middlesbrough has been quite beneficial for all three parties.

Michael Carrick has heavily involved the striker in his plans during his stint with the club - he has often been chosen to lead the line and has seemingly reaped the rewards from the extra playing time.

Sam Greenwood's stats with Middlesbrough Games 31 Goals 5 Assists 3 Data via Transfermarkt

Prior to one of Leeds' games against Boro this season, Daniel Farke even claimed that the attacker had "unbelievable skills".

"We are happy that he is progressing in the right way. When you send someone out on loan either he comes back or he increases his value and I think it was the right decision to send him out," he said. "He is one of the best set-piece takers I have worked with, and I've worked with some terrific players, such as James Maddison and Mario Vrancic. He has unbelievable skills."

With receiving this level of praise from Farke, it's no surprise that Middlesbrough are looking to activate their £1.5m option to buy. That is according to Pete O'Rourke from Football Insider, who says that Greenwood is 'unlikely to rejoin Daniel Farke’s squad' upon the end of his loan spell. The report goes on to say that the youngster is 'set to be sold' by his parent club despite his good run of form.