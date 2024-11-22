Leeds United will be hoping to return to the Premier League at the second time of asking this campaign after failing to secure an immediate top-flight return last season.

Daniel Farke’s side missed out on the automatic spots, before suffering play-off final heartbreak against Southampton at Wembley - confining them to another year in the Championship.

Star talents Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville subsequently departed Elland Road in the summer, joining Brighton and Hove Albion and West Ham United, respectively - bringing in funds of around £65m in the process.

The aforementioned pair combined for 49 goals in the Championship last campaign, undoubtedly a huge miss for Farke, but his side have started the 2024/25 season in the right way - sitting in third and just a couple of points off the summit.

Subsequent transfers have allowed other players to step up and take responsibility in the final third, to try and make the current year one to remember for the Whites.

Leeds United’s attackers in 2024/25

Striker Joel Piroe has often left the fanbase wanting more after his £10m transfer from Swansea City last summer.

The Dutchman arrived having scored 20 goals or more in each of his two seasons in Wales, but despite registering 13 goals, it wasn’t enough for some supporters.

However, he’s already started 2024/25 with a bang, scoring six times, currently sitting as Farke’s top scorer and being the go-to man in front of goal.

Brenden Aaronson has integrated himself back into the first team after spending last season on loan at Bundesliga side Union Berlin following the relegation back to England’s second tier.

The American international has made 16 appearances in all competitions since his return to Elland Road, scoring four and registering one assist as he looks to finally start to repay the board’s trust in forking out £25m for his signature in 2022.

Largie Ramazani was one of the new additions brought in over the summer, looking to soften the blow following the sales of Rutter and Summerville.

The Belgian joined from Spanish side Almeria for a fee in the region of £10m, already making an immediate impact for Farke’s side in the Championship.

He’s notched three goals and one assist in his opening eight matches, looking to hold the key to success during his opening campaign in Yorkshire.

Despite the trio’s early season form, the hierarchy are targeting reinforcements in attacking areas to bolster their chances of promotion back to the Premier League come May.

Leeds United transfer news

As relayed by CaughtOffside this week, Leeds are said to be plotting an ambitious January move to sign Manchester City talent James McAtee, but face huge competition from various top-flight sides for his services.

Nottingham Forest, West Ham United, Leicester City and Southampton have all been credited with interest and undoubtedly hold an edge given their status.

However, Farke could offer more game time to the 22-year-old and potentially allow the talent, who’s previously been dubbed “special” by boss Pep Guardiola, to progress his development.

McAtee at Sheffield United in the PL (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games played 31 Goals & assists 6 Pass accuracy 72% Chances created 28 Successful dribbles 33 Duels won 104 Touches in opposition box 73 Stats via FotMob

The Englishman could be the Whites’ new version of fan-favourite Raphinha, who made 67 appearances for the club before departing for Barcelona during the summer of 2022 for £55m.

The Brazilian captured the hearts of the fanbase with his creative talent in the final third, with his deadly left foot causing chaos in central and wide areas.

McAtee, who earns £15k-per-week at the Etihad, possesses very similar qualities to the 27-year-old as a versatile left-footer himself, having notably showcased his talents with Sheffield United during his first loan spell with the Blades during the 2022/23 season.

That campaign saw the young playmaker score nine times and register three assists in 37 Championship outings, as the Bramall Lane outfit secured promotion.

His solo run against Blackpool a couple of years ago is just a glimpse of what he is capable of, potentially allowing the fans to fall in love with him as they did with Raphinha.

Given his stature, it would undoubtedly be a huge deal for Leeds should they be able to complete it, massively supercharging their own promotion ambitions with a player - who like Raphinha - can dazzle either in a right-wing berth, or in a central role.

The competition will be fierce, but the Elland Road hierarchy must pull out all of the stops if they are to secure either a temporary or permanent deal for the talented youngster in January.