Leeds United are interested in signing a 23-year-old from Scotland after keeping a close eye on his progress this season, according to a new report. The Whites continued from where they left off against Derby County on the weekend, as they beat Middlesbrough 3-1 at Elland Road on Tuesday evening.

Leeds transfer news

The January transfer window has the potential to be a busy month for the Yorkshire side, as ins and outs could occur as Daniel Farke plans for the second half of the campaign, in which they will be looking to fight for a place in the Premier League.

One player who could be on his way out of Leeds is striker Joe Gelhardt, as he is keen on joining Rangers after they showed an interest in securing his services in January. The forward has struggled for regular minutes this season and an exit appears likely in the New Year as he doesn’t seem to fit into Farke’s plans. However, Leeds are undecided on what to do with Gelhardt, as they weigh up whether to send him out on loan or wait for a permanent offer to arrive, something Rangers are unlikely to stump up.

Gelhardt’s departure could help Leeds bring in Diego Luna, who they are interested in signing. Luna has emerged as a target for the Yorkshire side, and they are now weighing up whether to make a move in January, but as of yet a deal is in no way imminent. The Whites have been keeping a close eye on his progress, but they are not the only team to be watching the player, and it could be a costly transfer for a young prospect, as his side want as much as £3 million.

Leeds plotting January move for 23 y/o after scouting trips

According to Rangers News, Leeds United are interested in signing Keelan Adams from Scottish side Falkirk. The 23-year-old joined the Scottish Championship side back in February from Cumbernauld CFC.

Adams didn’t play for Falkirk last season, as he was sent back on loan to Cumbernauld when he joined the club. He played 33 times there in the Lowland League, during which he scored six goals and grabbed four assists as a right-back. He has continued that impressive form into this campaign for Falkirk.

That has caught the attention of Leeds, who have been keeping a close eye on his progress this season. However, the Yorkshire side are not alone in their pursuit, as Swansea City have also been keeping an eye on his development, as well as Rangers.

Keelan Adams' Falkirk stats Apps 23 Goals 3 Assists 5

Despite the interest from the three sides, this report states that Falkirk remain in a strong position. That is because Adams, who is a right-back by trade but can also play centre-back, is under contract at the club until the summer of 2026, meaning a transfer fee will need to be agreed if he was to move in January.