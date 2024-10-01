Leeds United are among a handful of clubs from the Championship and Premier League tracking a rising star in League Two, according to a new report.

It was a disappointing start to the campaign for the Whites, but wins over Cardiff City and Coventry City in the last week have eased the pressure on Daniel Farke and catapulted them into the top six.

Leeds suffer double injury blow

The Yorkshire side are back in action on Tuesday as they travel to Carrow Road to face Norwich City, two sides who are fighting for a place back in the big time. But ahead of that game against the Canaries, Leeds have suffered two injury blows.

During Leeds’ comfortable 3-0 win over Coventry City on Saturday, they suffered a major hit, as midfielder Ethan Ampadu picked up a knee injury that will result in him sitting out the next 10 weeks, the possibility being he doesn’t return until the New Year.

Ethan Ampadu's Leeds stats Apps 62 Goals 2 Assists 2

As well as Ampadu being injured, Leeds will also be without Max Wober for their clash against Norwich and for six weeks after, as he undergoes knee surgery, with him failing to feature in the Championship at all this season for the Whites, meaning there are now five players that are missing for the Championship side through injury.

As the Whites try not to let the latest injuries derail their form, they are looking ahead to 2025 and ways they could strengthen their depth, as they eye a deal for a young star who they will hope can develop at Thorp Arch.

Leeds plotting transfer swoop for teenage talent

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds are among the teams keeping an eye on Port Vale youngster Karl Agnero. Stoke City and Norwich City are also interested in the player, but they face competition from the Premier League as well as other teams from the second tier.

Agnero, who is only 16, has been earning rave reviews at Port Vale for his performances for their under-18s. He has impressed that much that he was given his first team debut against Wolves’ under-21s last month in the EFL Trophy.

Leeds are among the clubs who have been making regular checks on the player, as they have been alerted to his potential. The Whites are keen to build a strong base of youth in their academy who can develop and break into the first team. Agnero is seen as a potential star in the making, and they are looking to beat the other interested sides by stepping up their interest in the young star.

The Yorkshire side are known to give young players a chance in their first team, Archie Gray being the most recent example, as he was given a chance at a young age and earned a big money move to Tottenham Hotspur. Agnero could look at that and may want to follow in similar footsteps, with Leeds apparently seeking to turn him into a star through their own academy.