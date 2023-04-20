Leeds United's embarrassing 6-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool at Elland Road ensured that the Yorkshire outfit have now conceded more goals than any other side in the Premier League.

Javi Gracia's men seem to be free-falling back towards the relegation places after back-to-back heavy home defeats, with fingers naturally pointed at the Leeds defence following the concession of 11 goals in just two outings at home.

Jamie Carragher labelled the back four as "really, really poor" following the thrashing by Liverpool and suggested that many weren't good enough to be regular starters in the Premier League.

Therefore, Gracia will perhaps be wishing that he could call on some of the Leeds defenders of old for the upcoming seven games, which will define which league the Whites find themselves in next season.

One man who could arguably have prevented this defensive mess, and perhaps still could, is 2016 signing, Pontus Jansson.

Could Jansson have saved Leeds now?

The Swedish defender joined Leeds initially on loan from Torino in the summer of 2016, joining Garry Monk's side for the upcoming Championship campaign.

He made an immediate impression with the Yorkshire outfit and a deal was struck to make his deal permanent in February 2017, ahead of his contract expiry at the Serie A side that summer.

The former Malmo man would go on to establish himself as a fan favourite at Elland Road, making 120 appearances in all competitions, in which he contributed nine goals and four assists before his exit in 2019.

The 6 foot 5 defender was also a regular under Marcelo Bielsa as Leeds narrowly missed out on automatic promotion in the 2018/19 campaign, in a side which conceded just 50 goals in the Championship, the second-fewest in the division, which immediately suggests that he could have improved Leeds' current backline.

Jansson would controversially move to Leeds' promotion rivals Brentford in the summer of 2019 and has been a regular with the Bees in both the second tier and the Premier League, making 115 appearances in all competitions for Thomas Frank's side.

Upon his signing for the west London outfit, Frank said: “Pontus is a top defender who brings immense professionalism, a great attitude, experience, defensive robustness, leadership qualities, and threat from set-pieces to our side."

While Leeds shipped 79 goals in the top flight last season, Brentford conceded just 56, which again suggests that he is a superior option than the likes of Liam Cooper, Robin Koch and Pascal Struijk, who have all been culpable in Gracia's side this season.

The skipper can't even get in the squad this term, suggesting his days are now behind him after previously establishing a bullish partnership with the Swede under Bielsa.

Although he is returning to Malmo this summer to finish his career with his boyhood club, Leeds fans will perhaps be wishing they still had the powerful centre-back at their disposal, as his no-nonsense defending in the Championship proved far more effective than Gracia's current set up in the Premier League.