Leeds United are reportedly showing an interest in making an ambitious move to land RB Leipzig forward, Yussuf Poulsen, with the Elland Road outfit still yet to strengthen their ranks this summer ahead of their return to the Championship.

What are the latest Leeds transfer rumours?

According to journalist Simon Jones for The Mail+, newly-appointed boss Daniel Farke is keen to bolster his centre-forward ranks having been 'discussing' possible striker targets with the club in both Europe and South America.

As per the report, the 70-cap Denmark international is one of the options being considered by the Yorkshire giants, with the 29-year-old - who has spent the last decade with the Bundesliga outfit - having just a year left to run on his existing contract.

As the piece also notes, this search for a new number nine has come with Patrick Bamford seemingly 'ready to leave the club' after enduring an injury-hit last two seasons with the Whites.

Who is Yussuf Poulsen?

While as the above report states, the 6 foot 4 marksman is 'not prolific' - having scored just two league goals last season - he still boasts a wealth of experience for both club and country, having notably won two German Cups during his stint in Leipzig.

Having been part of his current club's rapid rise up through the divisions after joining from Danish side Lyngby in 2013, the towering hitman does boast a respectable tally of 85 goals and 63 assists in 358 games for the Bundesliga side, having also featured on the flanks at times over the years.

As the aforementioned Jones also stated, the major benefit of bringing Poulsen into the fold for Farke would be due to his hard-working nature, having been hailed as a "machine" by his current teammate, Willi Orban.

That willing work ethic has also led to the Copenhagen native receiving praise from former Leipzig boss Alexander Zorniger, who has previously stated: "He always pushes himself beyond his limits, and embodies dynamism, desire, and a willingness to learn. When he can't do anymore, that's when I know he has absolutely nothing left in the tank."

The same can seemingly not be said for Bamford, with the Englishman having repeatedly broken down with injury in recent times, ensuring that he made just 37 Premier League outings across the last two seasons combined - only 25 of which came from the start.

The apparent difference in work ethic between the 29-year-old and Poulsen is evidenced by the fact that the latter man notably ranks in the top 7% among his European peers for tackles made and aerial duels won, as well as in the top 6% for blocks made.

The current Leeds man, by contrast, does not appear to share that desire to defend from the front as he ranks in just the bottom 40% for tackles and only the top 42% for aerial duels won, as well as ranking in just the top 41% for blocks.

With Bamford also hardly proving prolific himself of late - with just six league goals to his name since the start of the 2021/22 campaign, fewer than the Dane has achieved (eight) - it does appear that a fresh start is needed, something that could be hastened by Poulsen's arrival.

As such, the signing of the £66k-per-week ace could no doubt spell bad news for Bamford's future at Elland Road...