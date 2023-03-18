Leeds United earned a battling draw against high-flying Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend at Elland Road, but will have a test of a different nature away against relegation rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers this afternoon.

The Whites' point last time out was not enough to navigate away from danger, with results for Bournemouth and West Ham United sinking Javi Gracia's outfit to 19th in the division.

Only five points separate manager-less Crystal Palace in 12th and Southampton at the pit of the table and a victory on the road against the Old Gold could take Leeds to as high as 14th.

On the injury front, prolific talisman Rodrigo, who returned off the bench last weekend, and captain Liam Cooper are both fit again, though industrious midfielder Tyler Adams has picked up an injury and will not feature.

How will Leeds United line up against Wolves today?

With defeat at Molineux unfathomable given the current situation, Football FanCast predicts Gracia will make four changes to the starting eleven this afternoon to freshen the squad up.

(4-3-3) - (GK) Meslier; (RB) Ayling, (CB) Koch, (CB) Cooper, (LB) Firpo; (CM) Roca, (CM) McKennie, (CM) Gyabi; (RW) Summerville, (ST) Rodrigo, (LW) Harrison.

Gracia could bring in Cooper, Rodrigo, Juventus loan signing Weston McKennie and youngster Darko Gyabi today in order to add some dynamism to his outfit, who will need attacking impetus to break down a resilient Wolves defence.

Illan Meslier will retain his role between the sticks, having started all 26 of United's league outings this term.

Leeds signed versatile defender Max Wober for £11m in January, and he has started eight of the nine Premier League matches since his arrival, but the club's skipper could replace him in hope of a galvanising effect and for his leadership qualities - Cooper also ranks among the top 1% of centre-backs across Europe's big five leagues for aerials won and the top 4% for interceptions, as per FBref.

In midfield, the £55k-per-week "machine" McKennie - as described by Sebastian Velasquez - appears the obvious choice to step in for Adams, while Marc Roca will form the rest of the midfield alongside the 19-year-old Gyabi.

The teenager could be in line for a shock first start in the Premier League amid the loss of the United States skipper, with Brenden Aaronson dropping out of the starting fold to hopefully instil some assiduity in the centre.

Jack Harrison clinched a goal and assist against Albion last weekend, and could be joined once again by Crysencio Summerville on the offensive flanks, while Patrick Bamford could drop out for Rodrigo, who has scored ten goals from 19 appearances in the top flight this season.