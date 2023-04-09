Leeds United take on Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon, where a win would put the Yorkshire outfit in a superb position in the Premier League's relegation battle.

A win against Nottingham Forest in midweek pushed Javi Gracia's side into 13th position in the top flight but will remain hovering dangerously above the drop zone without a result following wins for Bournemouth and West Ham United on Saturday.

The Whites face a Palace side who were in awful form ahead of their last-gasp win against Leicester City last time out, with the hosts looking to earn back-to-back wins against Roy Hodgson's side.

Here is how Football FanCast expects Gracia to line his side up, with four changes from the team that started against Forest on Tuesday.

(4-4-2) Meslier (GK); Kristensen (RB), Cooper (CB), Koch (CB), Struijk (LB); Harrison (RM), McKennie (CM), Roca (CM), Sinisterra (LM); Gnonto (ST), Rodrigo (ST).

Illan Meslier has been Leeds' first-choice all season long and that looks unlikely to change under Gracia until the end of the campaign, so he will start in between the sticks against Palace.

Amid a run of goalscoring form, Rasmus Kristensen may have earned the right to start at full-back, with Luke Ayling dropping to the bench.

Liam Cooper also returns to the starting side having recovered from injury recently and he starts alongside Robin Koch in the heart of the defence, with Pascal Struijk moving over to left-back as a more solid defensive option than Junior Firpo.

Both Firpo and Ayling rank second in terms of how often they have been dribbled past so far this term, so we think it feels risky to start them both against a Palace side who have an abundance of talent out wide, even without the injured Wilfried Zaha.

Weston McKennie and Marc Roca will both keep their starting spots in midfield, with Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra starting on the wings after their goalscoring performances in midweek, albeit in a slightly deeper role to accommodate a 4-4-2 formation.

This allows Gracia to drop the misfiring Patrick Bamford and reinstate top scorer Rodrigo, in the hope that the Spanish forward can add the finishing touch for Leeds in another six-pointer at Elland Road.

There is no reason why Leeds shouldn't go all out against a Palace side potentially low on confidence, with the Eagles not winning on the road since New Year's Eve, so we are backing struggling midfielder Brenden Aaronson to be dropped to make room for £20k-per-week starlet Wilfried Gnonto.

The Italy international, who was dubbed a "pocket rocket" earlier in the season, returned from injury recently and could be a constant thorn in Palace's backline if he is unleashed this afternoon.