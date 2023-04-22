Leeds United travel to Fulham on Saturday afternoon, with a positive result a must for the Yorkshire outfit after two morale-sapping defeats in recent weeks.

Javi Gracia's side were embarrassed at Elland Road last time out and have been dragged right back into the thick of the relegation battle, and will need to perform far better if they are to take anything from Craven Cottage in Saturday's early kick-off.

The Whites have been boosted by the return of Max Wober and Wilfried Gnonto to full fitness recently, while defensive changes seem likely after the concession of 11 goals in their last two outings.

How should Leeds line up against Fulham on Saturday?

Here is how Football FanCast expects Leeds to line up against Fulham this weekend, with four changes from the team that started against Liverpool on Monday night.

(4-4-2): Robles (GK); Kristensen (RB), Cooper (CB), Struijk (CB), Wober (LB); Harrison (RM), McKennie (CM), Roca (CM), Sinisterra (LM); Rodrigo (ST), Gnonto (ST).

The first change is a controversial one, which sees Illan Meslier miss out on the starting side for the first time this season, as he has now conceded more goals than any other Premier League goalkeeper.

The young Frenchman is surely low on confidence and perhaps cannot be relied upon as a solid option for the predicament that Leeds find themselves in, so Gracia should hand Joel Robles his first Premier League appearance of the season.

Selecting Rasmus Kristensen or Luke Ayling at right-back is like choosing between a rock and a hard place for Gracia right now, but the Danish full-back gets the nod despite his role in the display against Liverpool.

On the opposite flank, Wober makes his first start after returning from injury, replacing Junior Firpo at left-back, in the hope that the Austrian can help to solidify Leeds' defence.

A final change in the back four sees captain and "leader" Liam Cooper handed a rare start at centre-back, with the £25k-per-week defender partnering Pascal Struijk in the heart of the backline, and his leadership could prove vital in preventing another heavy defeat for the Yorkshire outfit.

Tyler Adams is still sidelined through injury so Gracia is struggling for options in central midfield, which suggests that Marc Roca and Weston McKennie could keep their spots at Craven Cottage.

Luis Sinisterra and Jack Harrison also keep their starting positions on the wings, although they could drop a little deeper in order to accommodate a change to 4-4-2, which allows the dangerous Gnonto to return up front.

He partners Rodrigo in attack, with Brenden Aaronson dropping out, in the hope that his speed alongside the experienced Spaniard can cause Marco Silva's side problems and earn Leeds a massive three points this weekend.