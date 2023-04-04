Leeds United take on Nottingham Forest this evening in a game which could be huge for both sides in their ongoing battle against relegation.

Defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates last time out saw the Yorkshire outfit slip back into the relegation places but a win could lift them as high as 13th tonight if results go their way, which emphasises just how tight it is in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

A 1-0 reverse in the fixture at the City Ground proved to be the end for Jesse Marsch but the Whites have looked like a more solid outfit under Javi Gracia and have earned vital recent wins against Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, they will have to be more stable at the back than they were against Arsenal last weekend if they want to keep Steve Cooper's side out at Elland Road tonight.

How should Leeds line up against Nottingham Forest?

Here is how Football FanCast expects Gracia to line his side up against Forest, with three changes from the team that started the 4-1 defeat at the Emirates.

(4-3-3) Meslier (GK); Kristensen (RB), Koch (CB), Cooper (CB), Struijk (LB); McKennie (CM), Roca (CM), Aaronson (CM); Harrison (LW), Summerville (RW), Rodrigo (ST).

Although he shipped another four goals against the league leaders, it would be a surprise to see anyone other than Illan Meslier in between the sticks come 7:45pm at Elland Road.

After another goal at the weekend, Rasmus Kristensen should revert to his natural right-back position with Luke Ayling dropping out after a calamitous performance in north London where he gave away a penalty.

Meanwhile, captain Liam Cooper could also return to the side after a spell on the sidelines, as he partners Robin Koch in the middle.

This allows Pascal Struijk to move to left-back to make Leeds a more solid defensive outfit, with Junior Firpo the man to miss out. The Spaniard has proven himself to be a defensive "liability" - as per the Mirror's David Anderson - on too many occasions for the Yorkshire outfit, with no player dribbled past more per game in Gracia's squad so far this campaign.

In the absence of Tyler Adams, Gracia could restore £40k-per-week maestro Weston McKennie to his starting side on Tuesday night, in the hope that the American "conqueror" - in the words of Alexi Lalas - can add some steel alongside Marc Roca and his more creative compatriot, Brenden Aaronson.

Finally, Jack Harrison and Crysencio Summerville get the nod to start on the wings, with Luis Sinisterra benched to make room for top scorer Rodrigo, who surely has to start in a match of this importance.