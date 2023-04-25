Leeds United take on Leicester City at Elland Road tonight in what could definitely be considered a relegation six-pointer for Javi Gracia's side.

How is the Premier League table looking ahead of Leeds vs Leicester?

Three consecutive defeats have seen Leeds drop to 16th in the Premier League, just one point above the relegation places, and they could drop back into the bottom three with another defeat this evening.

Leicester, meanwhile, were able to escape the relegation places after picking up a vital 2-1 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out and will be targeting another three points under interim manager Dean Smith at Elland Road.

Leeds must ensure that they are more defensively sound on Tuesday if they are going to earn all three points, having shipped 13 goals in their previous three fixtures, although goals look to be a guarantee in Yorkshire given Leicester have also conceded goals for fun so far this campaign.

How will Leeds line up against Leicester tonight?

Here is how Football FanCast expects Gracia to line his side up this evening, with four changes from the team that started against Fulham last time out.

(4-2-3-1): Meslier; Ayling, Cooper, Struijk, Wober; McKennie, Roca; Harrison, Rodrigo, Sinisterra; Bamford.

Despite making another mistake in the 2-1 defeat to Fulham, it seems unlikely that Illan Meslier is going to be dropped by Gracia before the season's end, so the young Frenchman keeps his place in between the sticks for this one.

There are two changes in the defence, as Pascal Struijk replaces Robin Koch to partner Liam Cooper at centre-back after he was dropped for the defeat at Fulham, with Max Wober keeping his spot at left-back.

Rasmus Kristensen, who earns £40k-per-week at Elland Road, has produced some "appalling" recent displays - as per Leon Wobschall - and while Luke Ayling has also been far from consistent this season, he returns to the starting side for this one.

Gracia is limited in who to select in midfield, with just Weston McKennie, Marc Roca and Adam Forshaw available as senior options, so it seems likely that the American will partner the Spaniard once again tonight, with Archie Gray and Darko Gyabi unlikely to be trusted for a game of this magnitude.

Luis Sinisterra should return to the side on the left wing in place of Crysencio Summerville, with Jack Harrison on the opposite flank and Rodrigo dropping into a deeper attacking-midfield role, with Brenden Aaronson relegated to the bench.

This allows Patrick Bamford to start after he made a positive impact from the bench against the Cottagers last time out, with the Englishman's work rate in the attack likely to be vital for Leeds in the relegation run-in.