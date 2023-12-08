Leeds United are back in Championship action in the early kick-off on Saturday as they travel away to take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

The Whites are currently third in the league and are fighting to close the gap between themselves and Ipswich Town and Leicester City in the automatic promotion places.

Daniel Farke's side are seven points away from second and eight away from the top spot as the German tactician attempts to win promotion up to the Premier League for the third time in his career.

Leeds head into Saturday's clash with Blackburn off the back of a 3-2 win over Middlesbrough last weekend, as they came from 1-0 down after three minutes to secure all three points.

Despite that victory, Farke could look to make a few changes to the starting XI from that match and here is our predicted XI to line up at Ewood Park...

1 Karl Darlow

The first change could come between the sticks as Karl Darlow could start for the first time in the Championship since his move from Newcastle United over the summer.

Illan Meslier's performances have left a lot to be desired so far this season and could be taken out of the side after he let in two goals from four shots against Middlesbrough.

Statistic (via FBref) Meslier in 23/24 Championship Darlow in 22/23 Championship Appearances 19 12 Post-shot xG prevented -1.8 +1.7 Save success rate 62.7% 75%

As you can see from the table above, Darlow's performances on loan with Hull at this level last term were far more impressive than the current Leeds number one's this term, which is why Farke could benefit from bringing the summer signing in for the first time.

2 Archie Gray

At right-back, Archie Gray could continue in an unnatural position to him as Djed Spence continues to work his way back to full fitness. The teenage starlet won seven of his 11 duels and completed 93% of his passes against Boro last time out.

3 Joe Rodon

At the heart of the defence, Wales international Joe Rodon should keep his place after an impressive showing in the 3-2 victory over Middlesbrough.

He won three of his five duels and completed an eye-catching 99% (95/96) of his attempted passes as the Tottenham Hotspur loanee showcased his quality in and out of possession for the team.

4 Liam Cooper

The second change that could be made to the XI is Liam Cooper being reinstated ahead of Dutch central defender Pascal Struijk, who struggled last weekend.

Against Boro, the left-footed enforcer lost four of his six duels - including three of his four on the ground - as the opposition found it far too easy to get the better of him. He was also dribbled past three times and only made one tackle and one interception throughout the 90 minutes.

Cooper, on the other hand, has only been dribbled past three times in ten Championship appearances and won 60% of his duels in those matches.

The Scotland international is an experienced and reliable option for Farke to call upon and Struijk's weak display last time out could tempt the manager to bring the veteran in alongside Rodon.

5 Sam Byram

Sam Byram should continue at left-back after a sublime performance from the summer signing from Norwich City against Boro last weekend. He made five interceptions and three tackles to go along with his deflected cross for the equalising goal from Dan James.

6 Ethan Ampadu

In midfield, Ethan Ampadu should make his 20th start of the league campaign. He has started every Championship match for Leeds since his move from Chelsea.

The 23-year-old enforcer has made his presence felt in the middle of the park with 3.6 tackles and interceptions combined per match.

7 Glen Kamara

Alongside the Wales international, former Rangers maestro Glen Kamara should keep his place. The Finnish whiz completed 94% of his attempted passes and won five of his seven duels against Boro last time out.

8 Dan James

On the right of the attack, Farke could select Dan James once again as the Welsh wizard has been in fantastic form so far this season.

He scored last weekend and is now up to six goals and four assists in 14 Championship starts for the Whites since the start of the campaign.

9 Joel Piroe

Another player who could start once again is Joel Piroe. The Dutch forward scored from the penalty spot against Boro and is up to eight goals and one assist in the second tier this term.

He has thrived in a number ten position, despite being a centre-forward by trade, and has proven himself to be a reliable goalscorer for the Whites.

10 Crysencio Summerville

On the left, Crysencio Summerville should star as the electric winger has been in phenomenal form since the club were relegated down to the Championship.

The 22-year-old whiz has made a consistent impact at the top end of the pitch with a return of eight goals, six assists, and nine 'big chances' created in 14 starts.

11 Patrick Bamford

The third and final change to the XI could be Patrick Bamford being selected to lead the line ahead of the brilliant Georginio Rutter, who was once lauded as "blistering" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, for Leeds.

Statistic Rutter vs Middlesbrough (via Sofascore) Minutes played 82 Sofascore rating 6.8 xG 1.02 Goals Zero Big chances missed One Key passes Zero Pass success rate 43%

As you can see from the table above, the French attacker endured a difficult afternoon against Boro last time out, despite winning a penalty, and Farke could ditch him for this match as a result.

Whilst Bamford, who has zero goals in 11 substitute appearances, may not be a better player than Rutter, moving the 21-year-old magician to the bench could help to avoid complacency as well as fatigue heading into a busy festive period.

It would also provide the former England international with his first league start of the season, which could give him the chance to finally make his mark on the pitch.

He has gone 14 league matches without a goal for the Whites - his last one being against Bournemouth in the Premier League back in April.