Leeds United turn their attention back to Championship action this weekend as they travel away from Yorkshire to Wales to take on Cardiff City on Saturday.

The Whites are seven points off the automatic promotion places as it stands and need to hit a strong run of form over the coming weeks to pile the pressure on the likes of Southampton, Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

Daniel Farke's side have only won two of their last six league matches heading into their clash with the Bluebirds this weekend but did run out 3-0 winners against Peterborough in the FA Cup last time out.

Ethan Ampadu scored two and Patrick Bamford added a sensational volley to secure the club's passage through to the fourth round, where they will face Plymouth Argyle.

Despite the emphatic victory, the German head coach could look to make some alterations to his starting XI from that game, and here is FFC's predicted Leeds XI to take on Cardiff.

1 Illan Meslier

Farke has already confirmed that Illan Meslier will start between the sticks after serving a three-match ban for his sending-off against Preston North End on Boxing Day.

Kristoffer Klaesson started the last two games, against Birmingham in the league and Peterborough in the FA Cup, and Leeds won both clashes 3-0.

However, two clean sheets and two wins in two appearances has not been enough to tempt the manager to stick with the 23-year-old stopper for this one.

2 Archie Gray

Archie Gray could return to right-back for this clash after being selected in his natural central midfield position. He has been a regular starter in the number two role, with 22 starts, and has averaged 2.8 tackles and interceptions per match.

3 Joe Rodon

At the heart of the defence, there is no question that Joe Rodon should start once again for the Whites. He was named the club's Player of the Month for December, which illustrates how impressive the titan has been of late.

Pascal Struijk has been ruled out and Liam Cooper is a major doubt for this game, whilst Charlie Cresswell will not be involved, which has left the Wales international as possibly the only senior centre-back available.

4 Ethan Ampadu

Alongside Rodon, Ethan Ampadu could be forced out of his natural holding midfield position once more to play at centre-back due to the dearth of options available to Farke.

He produced two goals and one assist in that role against Peterborough and could look to use his ball-playing skills in possession to help the team to build up from the back.

5 Sam Byram

At left-back, Sam Byram could return to the starting XI after missing out against Peterborough through injury. Junior Firpo started in his place but the English stopper has been the first-choice in that position and is available to face Cardiff.

The former Norwich ace has started 18 Championship games so far this term and made 3.2 tackles and interceptions per match for the Whites.

Whereas, Firpo has only been trusted to start one of his six league appearances this season and this does not suggest that Farke sees him as a regular starter in his side.

6 Ilia Gruev

Another player who has struggled for starts this term is central midfielder Ilia Gruev but the need to play Ampadu at centre-back could provide the summer signing with an opportunity to start in the middle of the park, for the third time in the league.

This could be a huge chance for him to earn more game time moving forward by proving to the head coach that he has the quality to make a big impact from the start.

7 Glen Kamara

Farke could bring Glen Kamara back into the starting XI in midfield to partner Gruev. Gray started in this position against Peterborough but he could move to right-back over Jamie Shackleton, which would open the door for the Finland international to return.

The 28-year-old dynamo has been a metronome in possession for Leeds in the Championship with a phenomenal pass success rate of 93%, which shows that he rarely gives the ball away.

8 Dan James

Another change to the XI could be Welsh international Dan James being brought back into the side ahead of Italy international Wilfried Gnonto.

23/24 Championship Wilfried Gnonto (via Sofascore) Appearances 20 Starts Seven Goals One Assists One Big chances created Zero

As you can see in the table above, the former Zurich star has not made a significant impact at the top end of the pitch with the opportunities that he has had to perform.

Whereas, James has produced eight goals, five assists, and nine 'big chances' created in 20 Championship starts for Leeds so far this season.

9 Georginio Rutter

In the number ten position, Georgino Rutter should come in to replace Joel Piroe, who has one goal and zero assists in his last eight outings for the club in all competitions.

Meanwhile, the French magician has been an outstanding creator for the side with nine assists and 17 'big chances' created in 24 league appearances this term.

10 Crysencio Summerville

On the left of the attack, Crysencio Summerville must be reinstated into the starting line-up after being handed a rest against Peterborough last weekend.

The Dutch whiz, who was once described as "unstoppable" by Statman Dave, has produced 12 goals, six assists, and 12 'big chances' created in 21 Championship starts.

Whereas, Jaidon Anthony - who started on the left against the Posh - has not provided consistent quality since his arrival from Bournemouth on loan last summer.

The English winger has scored one goal and is yet to register a single assist in 18 league appearances for the Yorkshire-based outfit this season.

11 Patrick Bamford

Finally, Patrick Bamford should retain his position at the top end of the pitch after his wondergoal strike against Peterborough last time out in the FA Cup.

The former England international brought the ball down and brilliantly found the far top corner with a rasping volley from range and should be rewarded with another start in the Championship.

He only has one goal in 17 league matches so far this term and will be hoping that his strike last weekend will help him to kick on over the coming weeks and months.