Leeds United are back in Championship action once again as they play host to Coventry City at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon in Yorkshire.

The Whites are hoping to bounce back from the disappointment of their 1-0 loss to Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night.

Jobe Bellingham's second half header secured all three points for the hosts on the night and it was a result that has left Daniel Farke's side ten points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Leeds will look to return to winning ways and the German tactician could make some alterations to the starting XI that lined up against the Black Cats.

With this in mind, here is a predicted Whites line-up, with three changes to the side, to take on Mark Robins' Coventry this weekend...

1 Illan Meslier

Starting off between the sticks, Illan Meslier could keep his position in goal as he has started all 21 of the club's Championship matches this season.

The French stopper made a terrific first-half save from Bellingham with a full-stretched diving stop before the teenage attacker got the better of him for the winning goal in the second half.

2 Luke Ayling

The first change to the XI could come at right-back. Farke has Sam Byram and Junior Firpo out injured and this has limited his options at full-back.

Archie Gray could, therefore, be rested for this match ahead of the busy festive schedule to avoid fatigue and burnout as the 17-year-old has already started 18 games this season.

He showed signs of fatigue against Sunderland as the young defender was dribbled past three times and lost four of his seven duels, which suggests that this would be a good opportunity to bring Luke Ayling in for a rare appearance.

The experienced right-back has not started since the 1-0 win over QPR in October but has been a reliable option when called upon, with 2.8 tackles and interceptions per game and a duel success rate of 53% across 14 appearances.

3 Joe Rodon

Joe Rodon should, once again, keep his place at the heart of the Leeds defence as the Tottenham Hotspur loanee has been in fine form this season.

The Wales international has won 63% of his duels and completed 91% of his attempted passes over 18 Championship appearances for the club.

4 Pascal Struijk

On the left of the central defensive pairing, Pascal Struijk could captain Farke's side. The Dutch colossus won 100% (3/3) of his duels and made two blocks against the Black Cats.

5 Djed Spence

The aforementioned injuries to Byram and Firpo have left the Whites without a natural left-back option and that meant that Djed Spence started as the number three against Sunderland.

He enjoyed a solid display given it was in an unnatural position as the former Middlesbrough ace won nine of his 12 duels and made five tackles and two interceptions throughout his 82 minutes on the pitch.

6 Ethan Ampadu

Wales international Ethan Ampadu should start at the base of the midfield for Leeds as the impressive summer signing from Chelsea has been superb this season.

The 23-year-old battler has consistently won possession back for his team with 3.5 tackles and interceptions per game over 21 league starts.

7 Glen Kamara

Farke should stick with his trusted midfield pairing of Ampadu and Glen Kamara for this clash with Coventry, particularly after the Finnish whiz enjoyed a solid performance last time out.

The former Rangers maestro won three tackles and made two interceptions to go alongside a pass success rate of 92% against the Black Cats.

8 Wilfried Gnonto

The second change to the line-up could come on the right side of the attack. Wilfried Gnonto could be unleashed in place of winger Dan James, who struggled against Sunderland.

The Wales international lost three of his five duels and failed to manage a single effort on target, completed dribble, or any key passes for his teammates.

Whereas, Gnonto came off the bench with 15 minutes to go and completed 100% of his attempted dribbles (1/1) and passes (15/15) to go along with a 67% duel success rate (2/3).

These statistics suggest that the 20-year-old whiz offered more than James in his short time on the pitch, which is why he could be unleashed on Saturday.

The Italy international, who was once hailed as a "diamond" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has produced one goal and one assist in six Championship starts so far this season.

9 Mateo Joseph

The third and final alteration to the XI could see U21 star Mateo Joseph finally unleashed as part of the attack in place of Dutch forward Joel Piroe.

With the busy festive schedule coming up, Farke could look to rest some of his players to ensure that they do not suffer any muscular injuries and the former Swansea ace's performance against Sunderland has opened the door for him to be ditched for this game.

He failed to score and did not create a single chance for his teammates in 90 minutes on the pitch, and this lacklustre display could allow the manager to drop him to the bench.

This could then present Joseph with the chance to start a first Championship match after coming off the bench in the last two outings. The 20-year-old marksman has recorded two goals and two assists in three U21 games in all competitions so far this season.

10 Crysencio Summerville

Farke could keep his star forward in place out on the left wing as the Dutch whiz has been a fantastic performer for the club so far this season.

Crysencio Summerville has contributed with nine goals and six assists in 18 matches in the league and could be the difference-maker against Coventry.

11 Georginio Rutter

Finally, Georginio Rutter could lead the line for Leeds. The 21-year-old magician has racked up four goals, eight assists, and 16 'big chances' created in 20 Championship appearances so far this season.

As shown by those statistics, he has been a consistent creative presence at the top end of the pitch and his ability to split open defences could provide Joseph with the opportunities the young ace needs to make his mark at first-team level.