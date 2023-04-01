Leeds United reportedly failed in a late attempt to sign highly-rated Celtic teenager Aidan Borland, with Aston Villa set to snap him up instead.

How good is Borland?

At just 15 years of age, Borland is already a player who has been making waves at Celtic, being seen as one of the most talented youngsters at Parkhead. The midfielder could have a bright future in the game - at international level, he already has three caps to his name for Scotland's Under-16s - and his performances have not gone unnoticed among some Premier League clubs.

Recent reports have suggested that Villa have had a £1.2million offer accepted for Borland's services, with an initial £300,000 fee eventually rising to that amount. He would move to Villa Park on a scholar contract and eventually sign his first professional deal when he turns 17 years of age.

While it looks as though the Villans are now almost certain to acquire the teenager's signature, a new claim has emerged that suggests there could have been a late twist in the saga.

Did Leeds bid for teenager?

According to Football Insider, Leeds "attempted to hijack" Villa's move for the Celtic teenager at the eleventh hour, when talks were already thought to be at an "advanced stage".

The Whites' efforts to steal Borland from under the nose of their Premier League rivals ultimately failed, however, and he will join Villa instead, "following in the footsteps of Rangers youth star Rory Wilson who joined Villa last summer".

While it is a shame that Leeds missed out on a late move for the Scot, it is encouraging to see them making bold efforts to sign emerging British talent. While bringing in established foreign players for big fees is always something that excites supporters, it is also imperative that the club plans for the long-term future and ensures there is a talented homegrown nucleus both in the first-team squad and coming through in the youth team.

Borland could have ticked that box, but Villa have instead snapped him up and could have a big talent on their hands, assuming he reaches the potential Celtic believe he has. The Scottish Premiership giants attempted to keep him at the club moving forward, but ultimately, the lure of the Premier League has proven to be much to turn down, given its reputation as arguably the best and most entertaining league in the world currently.