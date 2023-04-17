Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani wants to sell his club shares for €500m (£443m) in order to buy Inter Milan, according to a new Elland Road takeover update.

What's happening with Leeds' ownership?

The Whites are experiencing another tough season in the Premier League, with Javi Gracia's side battling to remain in the top flight for a second year in a row. Last term, they survived by the skin of their teeth, sealed by a victory away to Brentford on the final day, but the hope is that they manage to pull clear earlier this time around.

While there has been plenty of drama on the pitch in 2022/23, it is also a key period away from the action, with constant speculation surrounding the future ownership at Elland Road. It looks as though it is a matter of time until 49ers Enterprises become the majority shareholders at Leeds, which would be the start of an exciting new era at the club.

For that to happen, however, Radrizzani needs to sell up, having become the owner back in 2017 and helping guide the Whites back into the Premier League. Now, a big update has emerged regarding the current situation.

Could Radrizzani sell up soon?

According to Tuttosport [via Sport Witness], Radrizzani is aiming to make £443m from the sale of his Leeds shares, which would then allow him to become the new owner of Inter Milan. Various bidders for the Serie A club are believed to be "bouncing around" and the Whites chief is one of them.

While he plans to sell his 56% share of Leeds to 49ers Enterprises, that will ultimately be dependent on whether or not they remain in the Premier League this season, with relegation having the potential to scupper things hugely. It is claimed that Radrizzani needs to show a "willingness" to build a consortium who can buy Inter, and while no formal approach has been made to the club, there does appear to be movement behind the scenes.

Assuming Leeds do stay up in the coming weeks, this could be a big moment in the club's recent history, with Radrizzani undoubtedly a positive owner down the years, but the 49ers group capable of taking them to another level financially - they are worth approximately $5.1bn. It would hopefully allow more funds to be available for new signings, while Elland Road could potentially be redeveloped, too, allowing them to compete more with rivals when it comes to offering the most modern facilities possible.