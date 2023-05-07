Celtic are concerned that they could lose manager Ange Postecoglou to Leeds United this summer, according to a fresh rumour regarding the Whites' future.

Is Postecoglou shining at Celtic?

The Australian is excelling in charge of the Hoops currently, arguably proving to be one of their best managers over the past decade or two. He has achieved great success since arriving at Parkhead in 2021, winning back-to-back Scottish Premiership titles, as well as two Scottish League Cups and one Scottish Cup.

Postecoglou has only been signing one-year extensions at Celtic, so his current deal is set to expire at the end of this season, which will no doubt lead to speculation surrounding his future. This is where Leeds come into play, with their managerial situation still up in the air.

Sam Allardyce is currently in charge until the summer, as he looks to inspire them to Premier League survival, but it remains to be seen if his services will be retained beyond this season.

Could Postecoglou be Leeds' next manager?

According to Football Insider, Celtic are worried that Postecoglou "has already made up his mind on joining an elite Premier League side this summer". He has overseen an "incredible transformation" at Parkhead, according to the report, and he is on the "wanted list" of both Tottenham and Leeds.

One of the things that has potentially attracted the Whites is his "superb knowledge of the Japanese and Asian markets", turning Kyogo Furuhashi, Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda into "fan favourites" at Celtic.

Postecoglou could be an inspired appointment by Leeds if they stay in the Premier League this season, with the 57-year-old surely unlikely to want to manage in the Championship next term. He has got the Hoops playing an exciting brand of attacking football since coming in, while his aforementioned trophy count is proof that he can instill a winning mentality in his players.

Granted, the Premier League is a different challenge entirely, but he has the experience in management to not be daunted by it, and the general classy manner in which he conducts himself could make him an enormously popular figure at Elland Road, much in the way Marcelo Bielsa was.

Postecoglou should be viewed as an upgrade on Allardyce, even if the 68-year-old keeps Leeds in the Premier League, with the Englishman viewed as a short-term fix rather than someone who can be a long-term success story at Elland Road. Australia head coach Graham Arnold has lauded him as "fantastic" recently, further outlining his reputation.