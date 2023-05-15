Leeds United are set to have Feyenoord manager Arne Slot on their shortlist this summer, according to a fresh update regarding their search for a next boss.

How is Slot faring at Feyenoord?

The 44-year-old currently has a big reputation at Feyenoord, clinching Eredivisie title glory this season to outline the brilliant job he is doing. His performance in the Netherlands certainly isn't going unnoticed elsewhere and it could be that his current club find it difficult to keep hold of him at the end of the campaign.

Leeds could well be on the search for a new boss once this campaign reaches its conclusion, with Sam Allardyce potentially only in charge until the summer. Should the Englishman move on, it is then essential that the Whites get their appointment spot on, having already parted ways with Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia this season.

Could Slot become Leeds' next manager?

According to The Athletic, Leeds are one of several Premier League clubs who will have Slot on their shortlist, ahead of a potential summer move for him:

"Theirs has been a remarkable turnaround but, perhaps more than just results, it has been the way Feyenoord have won this title that will ensure Slot is in demand in the summer. "High-energy, attacking, exciting football are the markers of his teams, but they win, too. And win a lot. In England alone, Tottenham, Leeds, Crystal Palace and a few others will be looking for a new head coach. Slot will likely be on most of those lists."

Slot could be such an ambitious appointment by the Leeds if they managed to get him, although they would clearly only have a chance if they manage to avoid relegation to the Championship.

He has been lauded as "probably the most exciting head coach I’ve seen in ten years" by Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan, who added that he "plays the most attacking style you can imagine, even more than Guardiola".

That is certainly a ringing endorsement of Slot, showing that calibre of manager they could bring in, although it will clearly be difficult to beat lots of other clubs to his signature, should he even want to leave Feyenoord. He represents the future, still relatively young in terms of his coaching career, and his style of play could light up Elland Road after such a frustrating time of things this season, and even before that.