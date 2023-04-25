Leeds United are believed to be interested in making a move for Villarreal attacker Boulaye Dia during the summer transfer window.

Do Leeds need summer signings?

The Whites have had a tough time of things in the Premier League for a second consecutive season, with results and performances both not good enough. They stayed up on the final day last year, and given their current 16th-place position, it could go to the wire again this time around.

Too often, there has simply been a lack of quality on show, as well as depth, so it is essential that key signings are made at the end of the season. Staying up is clearly key to being able to attract top-level players to Elland Road, further highlighting the importance of these next few weeks.

Various areas of the pitch could do with an injection of life in the next few months, and it looks as though Leeds could be looking at the attacking third for potential new signing, following a new transfer report that has emerged.

Could midfielder seal Leeds move?

According to La Citta di Salerno [via Sport Witness], the Whites are battling with fellow Premier League club Everton to secure the signing of Dia this summer. It is described as a "blitz" by the pair, as well as AC Milan, as current loan club Salernitana also look to sign him permanently from Villarreal.

Leeds have been following the 26-year-old "for months now", suggesting he is a serious long-term target as we approach the summer window.

Dia could be a great signing by the Whites if they manage to strike a deal, having scored 11 goals and registered six assists in Serie A so far this season. The £20,000-a-week Senegal international has an admirer in legendary compatriot Sadio Mane, too, who has spoken glowingly of him in the past, which says a lot about his ability.

He could add the attacking spark that is badly needed at Leeds this summer - Rodrigo (11) is the only player to have scored more than four goals in the league - coming in as a player right in and around the peak of his powers, and likely remaining that way for the next four or five years.

Dia's international record of six goals in 25 caps is also a solid return, with one of those strikes coming against hosts Qatar at the last year's 2022 World Cup.