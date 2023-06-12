Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter could still be in contention to become Leeds United's next manager, according to a key update from journalist Ben Jacobs.

Who's likely to take charge of Leeds?

There is a constant search going on to find the Whites' new boss this summer, as they prepare for life back in the Championship after three years away.

A host of different names have been thrown into the hat over the past couple of weeks, whether it be Steven Gerrard, Carlos Corberan or Scott Parker, among others, and Rodgers and Potter have also been named as potential candidates to come in.

The pair were sacked by Leicester City and Chelsea earlier in the season, respectively, and will no doubt be champing at the bit to get back into management.

While it has appeared unlikely that Leeds would be able to entice either of them to Elland Road, given the Whites' relegation, a new update does give them some fresh hope.

Are Rodgers and Potter in the mix?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that both Rodgers and Potter are still in the conversation to take charge of Leeds, even though their preference is to remain in the Premier League:

"There are obviously a few candidates that Leeds are looking at at the moment. We're hearing growing talk of names like Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter. "I think both of those would see themselves as Premier League managers, but Leeds are a big club and in a year might be in the Premier League again, which is why Leeds may feel that they have that opportunity."

To get either Rodgers or Potter would be a major coup for Leeds, considering they are arguably seen as two of the best British managers around, even if things didn't end well for them at Leicester and Chelsea.

In many ways, it could be a major show of their own self-confidence if they decide to take charge of the Whites, in terms of backing themselves to get back into the Premier League straight away, and accept that they will spend one season managing in the second tier of English football.

It does still feel likely that Rodgers and Potter will be more unattainable than others, though - Gerrard will be desperate to test himself again and Corberan is still young, for example - but it is encouraging to see their names in the mix still, highlighting how big a club Leeds are.