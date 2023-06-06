Leeds United are unlikely to bring in either Brendan Rodgers or Graham Potter as their new manager this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Who has been linked with Leeds job?

The Whites ended up getting through three managers during the 2022/23 season, with Jesse Marsch eventually replaced by Javi Gracia, as his reign got progressively worse.

The Spaniard fared no better, however, and with Leeds spinning towards the Championship under him, Sam Allardyce was brought in to mastermind a recovery act. He didn't have long enough to make his presence felt, however, and he left the club last week after the Whites were relegated from the Premier League.

Those high up at Elland Road are now looking to nail the next managerial appointment this summer, with a number of individuals already linked with the vacant job.

Two of those are Rodgers and Potter, both of whom were sacked by Leicester City and Chelsea respectively earlier in the campaign, but are still considered good British coaches.

Are Rodgers and Potter unlikely to join?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs admitted that Rodgers and Potter are unlikely to want to head into the Championship, given their current respective statuses in the game:

"We're going to see other candidates linked, like Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers, but I sense these are names that were being discussed when Leeds were still in the Premier League with a chance of safety. "I think the likes of Rodgers and Potter can get quite big Premier League jobs still. Leeds are a big club, so if they were in the Premier League, maybe in the off-season and with new owners that would have been of appeal. But I would be surprised if Potter or Rodgers personally considered dropping down into the Championship."

In truth, this was always going to be a potential issue for Leeds when it came to finding a top-class new manager, with the Premier League seen as the holy grail, and dropping down to the second tier an understandable backward step in their career.

For that reason, both Rodgers and Potter have always felt a little pie in the sky, and it could be that someone like Steven Gerrard is the best option, with the Liverpool legend having something to prove after an underwhelming spell at Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, former Leeds Under-21s boss Carlos Corberan could also be a strong choice, with the 40-year-old already thriving in the Championship with West Brom, and possibly seeing a return to Elland Road as an exciting avenue to go down.