Leeds United could potentially be set to offer midfielder Adam Forshaw a new deal at the club this summer, according to a fresh claim regarding his future.

What is Forshaw's contract situation?

The 31-year-old has been a popular player down the years, providing plenty of bite and heart in the middle of the park since joining from Middlesbrough in 2018. He has also overcome a serious, career-threatening hip issue - one that saw him miss around two years of action - and still remained a strong performer.

Forshaw was again dogged by fitness problems in 2022/23, only managing five starts in the Premier League, so he was unable to help them too much as they were relegated to the Championship. With his current Leeds deal expiring at the end of the month, the consensus has been that the £20,000-a-week Englishman would move on and enjoy a new challenge in the autumn of his career.

A significant update has now emerged, however, with the Whites looking set to extend the Englishman's stay at Elland Road moving forward.

Could new deal be coming Forshaw's way?

According to Football Insider, Leeds are now "considering" giving Forshaw a new contract at the club, with the club having the option of triggering a 12-month extension clause. The report goes on to add that the player's "impressive performances towards the end of the 2022-23 campaign mean club chiefs are coming around to the idea of handing him a renewal."

Had the Whites stayed up on the final day of the Premier League season, he would have definitely been sold, but given their newfound Championship status, he could now stay on.

Forshaw has gone through such a hard time in his career that it would actually be heartwarming to see him given an extension, having been such a stalwart for Leeds, not to mention being described as a "player of a very good level by former manager Marcelo Bielsa.

This wouldn't just be giving him a new contract for the sake of it - football is a ruthless business, after all - and the midfielder merits remaining at Elland Road for another year, with journalist Phil Hay claiming he was "the only player pulling any sort of strings" in last weekend's grim 4-1 defeat at home to Tottenham.

Forshaw has lots of Championship experience, appearing 123 times in the competition, so he could be a key figure next season, assuming he avoids injuries.