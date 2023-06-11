Leeds United are believed to be interested in making Daniel Farke their next manager, according to an update from reliable journalist Phil Hay.

How is the Leeds manager search going?

The Whites have been hard at work looking for a new manager since Sam Allardyce departed earlier this month, with a host of names thought to be in the conversation. It is an appointment that is so important as Leeds prepare for life back in the Championship, so it is imperative that the decision isn't rushed, with the right man coming in.

The likes of Steven Gerrard and Carlos Corberan have emerged as apparent frontrunners to take charge at Elland Road as things stand, but there doesn't appear to have been any significant progress made with either.

A new update suggests that another candidate has now been thrown into the race to find Leeds' new manager, in what could be an interesting appointment.

Could Farke be heading to Elland Road?

Taking to Twitter, Hay claimed that Farke was a strong contender to replace Allardyce and begin the rebuild with the Whites, also naming four other individuals at the same time:

"Appointing a head coach is the club’s key priority. Corberan/Parker/Gerrard/Rodgers all been looked at. Mentioned in this piece, Daniel Farke now very much in the mix too."

Farke could be a really positive appointment this summer if a move comes to fruition, with the 46-year-old proving himself in English football in the past.

He guided Norwich City to the Premier League on two separate occasions, winning the Championship title in 2018/19 and 2020/21, while he is also fresh off the back of a spell at Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach, albeit after being sacked recently.

Farke is more proven than someone like Gerrard or Corberan in terms of age and experience at this level, so he could be considered a safer pair of hands by incoming Leeds owners 49ers Enterprises.

The fact that he has proven to be an expert at getting out of the Championship is arguably his greatest asset, though, with the Whites desperately in need of making a quickfire return to the Premier League rather than languishing in the second tier for too long.

Jurgen Klopp once hailed the "incredible" job that Farke was doing at Norwich, which is big praise from such a huge figure in the game, and he should be considered one of the stronger candidates to take over at Leeds.