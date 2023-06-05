Leeds United are interested in making Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson their next manager this summer, according to a new update.

Who is in the running for Leeds job?

The Whites are experiencing a busy time of things at the moment, with so much happening both on and off the pitch, including 49 Enterprises' potential takeover of the club.

The search is also on to find a new manager before the start of next season, with Sam Allardyce departing earlier this week after a short stint in charge, in which he failed to keep them n the Premier League.

A number of individuals are believed to be in with a chance of landing the job, with the likes of Steven Gerrard, Brendan Rodgers and Carlos Corberan all thought to be in the running. A new name has now been thrown into the hat, though, as Leeds look to ensure that they nail their next appointment and seal a quickfire return to the Premier League.

Is Tomasson a target for the Whites?

According to Football Insider, the Whites "have shortlisted Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson in the search for their next manager", with the Dane "on their shortlist of targets". The report goes on to add that "Blackburn are braced for an approach from the recently-relegated giants and are already drawing up a list of potential replacements for the 46-year-old", with those inside Elland Road viewing Tomasson as "the next Bielsa".

Tomasson, who plays a 4-2-3-1 formation, has been in charge of Blackburn since last year, arriving in June, having previously been in charge of Swedish side Malmo, and he guided the former to a seventh-place finish in the Championship and within touching distance of finishing in the playoff positions.

He could be an interesting appointment by Leeds, not necessarily being as big a name as Gerrard and Rodgers, for example, but showing in a short space of time that he knows how to get positive results in the Championship, averaging 1.6 points per game in the competition. Tomasson also has experience at international level, albeit in an assistant manager role with Denmark between 2016 and 2019, meaning he knows how to work around big personalities and help get the best out of them.

It could be argued that a more proven manager could be needed at Leeds, such is the importance of this appointment, but the former striker did win two Swedish league titles in charge of Malmo, further highlighting his pedigree and why he is a contender to head to Elland Road.