Rumoured Leeds United managerial candidate Steven Gerrard is interested in taking the Elland Road job, according to a fresh update regarding the situation.

Who is in the running for Leeds job?

The Whites are now searching hard for their next manager, following the departure of Sam Allaydyce after he failed to keep them in the Premier League.

A host of names have already been thrown into the hat, with former Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers one to emerge, as well as West Brom boss Carlos Corberan, who was once in charge of Leeds' Under-21s team.

This is likely to be an extensive search, though, and now a new name has been chucked into the mix, as the Whites look to ensure that they get the appointment right.

Does Gerrard want to take charge of Whites?

According to The Telegraph, Gerrard is keen on the idea of taking charge at Elland Road, as he looks to rebuild his managerial career, with Scott Parker and Corberan also getting a mention:

"Steven Gerrard, Scott Parker and Carlos Corberán are among the managers being considered by Leeds United after it was confirmed that Sam Allardyce has left the club following relegation from the Premier League. [...] "Gerrard, who was sacked by Aston Villa last October, is understood to be interested and is also on the list being reviewed by Kinnear who will carry on in his role even if the takeover goes through."

The jury is certainly out with Gerrard when it comes to his expertise as a manager, considering he had a fairly underwhelming spell in charge of Aston Villa, with Unai Emery since showing him up hugely.

That being said, he did very well to seal Scottish Premiership glory with Rangers back in 2020/21, wrestling the title away from rivals Celtic, and he remains a young manager with a big personality.

This is someone who is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of his generation - Michael Owen once called him "second only to Zinedine Zidane in terms of his world-class status", when it came to players he shared a dressing room with - and while playing ability doesn't make you a great manager, Gerrard is someone who earns immediate respect.

Leeds' players could even benefit from sharing the training pitch with such an iconic figure, learning how to become the best they can possibly be, and getting advice from someone with incredible mental fortitude.