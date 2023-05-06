Leeds United have come forward as one of the clubs interested in signing AC Milan midfielder Charles de Ketelaere, if he is made available for loan this summer, according to reports from Belgium.

What's the latest Leeds transfer news?

Leeds are already looking at potential new options for next season, after a disappointing 2022-23 Premier League campaign, and it has recently been reported they are interested in signing Toulouse midfielder Branco van den Boomen.

The Whites seem to be keen on bringing in new signings in the engine room, as they are also targeting OH Leuven midfielder Mandela Keita, having "already signed up" to try and secure his services for next season.

Sam Allardyce has not ruled out staying at Elland Road beyond the end of the season, and the Yorkshire club have now come forward to potentially make their first signing under the new manager.

According to a report from Le Soir (via Sport Witness), Leeds have made it clear they would be keen on signing De Ketelaere this summer, if he is made available for loan by current club AC Milan, and they have "come forward" for his signing.

After joining the Serie A club last summer, the Belgian has been unable to live up to expectations at the San Siro, and a temporary move elsewhere could give him the opportunity to "rebound" after a poor first season in Italy.

The Whites are not the only club battling for the midfielder's signature, however, as Burnley and Atalanta have also made their interest clear, so there may be stiff competition this summer.

Should Leeds sign Charles de Ketelaere?

Although he has failed to hold down a regular place in the Milan starting XI this season, often being utilised as a substitute, the 22-year-old has still been lauded as a "top player" by teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Divock Origi has compared the attacking midfielder's play-style to that of a Brazil legend, describing him as "half Havertz and half Kaka", while he also ranks in the 89th percentile for successful take-ons per 90 in the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

Although the move to AC Milan has not worked out thus far, the £49k-per-week maestro is still very young, and a move elsewhere could be what he needs to reinvigorate his career.

If De Ketelaere can reignite his form from his time with Club Brugge, scoring 14 and assisting seven in 33 league appearances during the 2021-22 campaign, he could be an excellent signing for Leeds.