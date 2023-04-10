Leeds United are interested in completing the signing AC Milan attacker Charles De Ketelaere in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh report.

Is De Ketelaere having a good season?

The Belgian joined Milan from Club Brugge last summer, in a transfer that was described as "excellent" by former Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri, given his ability. Things haven't panned out the way he would have hoped so far, however, with his performances flattering to deceive.

De Ketelaere, who is on a weekly wage of around £47.5k-p/w, has made 25 appearances in Serie A in 2022/23 to date, with seven of them coming from the start, but he hasn't scored and has registered only one assist in that time. Similarly, he hasn't chipped in with a single goal contribution across six Champions League games, proving to be an underwhelming signing to date.

The 22-year-old was linked with a move to Leeds numerous times before he ended up choosing Milan, with the lure of joining one of Europe's biggest clubs something he has found too difficult to ignore. It still looks as though a move to Elland Road could still happen, however, following a new update regarding the attacking midfielder's future.

Could Belgian join Leeds this summer?

According to TEAMtalk, the Whites are "ready to offer Charles De Ketelaere an exit route from AC Milan this summer", as he looks for a new challenge after failing to succeed in Italy. Burnley are also mentioned as a possible destination for the youngster, having secured promotion back to the Premier League ahead of next season.

While De Ketelaere's struggles at Milan may have seen his stock drop over the past nine months or so, he could still be an inspired signing by Leeds, if they can get a deal over the line. This is still a player with years ahead of him in the game, and one who scored 25 goals and registered 20 assists in 120 appearances for Brugge at such a young age.

The towering 6ft 3in midfielder, who has been labelled as a 'flop', possesses the physicality to be a success in the Premier League and he could simply thrive playing for a club with a little less pressure to have to perform at an elite level week in, week out. He is worth taking a risk on from a Whites perspective, potentially coming in for a cheaper amount because Milan are happy part ways with him at the end of the season.