Leeds United reportedly see Daniel Farke as a "serious" candidate to take charge at Elland Road this summer, according to a fresh claim.

Who is favourite to take Leeds job?

The search to be the next Whites boss is ongoing currently, with the club working diligently to ensure that the correct appointment is made this time around.

It could be argued that all three of Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce were the wrong choices to sit in the Elland Road hot seat, and it has ultimately led to Leeds being relegated from the Premier League.

Since Allardyce's recent departure, endless names have been linked with the vacant Whites job, with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard arguably at the front of the queue, along with the likes of Brendan Rodgers, Carlos Corberan and Scott Parker, to name a few.

Farke is also a name that has recently been thrown into the hat, however, with journalist Phil Hay name-checking Leeds' interest in him on Saturday, and a new update further suggests that their interest is genuine.

Could Farke be the next Whites manager?

According to Sport1, Farke is a "serious" option to become the Whites' new boss, with "loose" talks being held over a move to Elland Road, having parted ways with Borussia Monchengladbach recently.

The takeover of Leeds by 49ers Enterprises has happened at the same time, suggesting they see Farke as more of a strong appointment that the previous owners, although the timing could simply be coincidence.

The former Norwich City manager could be a really shrewd choice as manager by the Whites, considering he has guided the Canaries to two title-winning seasons in the Championship in the past, showing that he is an expert at getting out of arguably one of the most competitive leagues in Europe.

It is imperative that Leeds make a fast return to the Premier League and don't allow years of good work to completely go to waste in no time at all, and Farke is a strong choice for that reason, compared to the likes of Gerrard and Corberan, who haven't achieved as much to date.

It feels like one of the most pivotal summers at Leeds in many years, in terms of picking the right manager and making key signings to take the team forward - in the 46-year-old Farke, the Whites have a reliable choice who could jump at the chance to return to English football.