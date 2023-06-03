Leeds United centre-back Diego Llorente could join Roma permanently during the summer transfer window, according to a new update.

How has Llorente fared this season?

The Spaniard moved to the Serie A giants back in January, having been allowed to leave the Whites on a temporary basis by then-manager Jesse Marsch. The £45,000-a-week defender hasn't necessarily been a key man there, however, featuring in only eight league matches, with just five of those appearances being starts.

In Wednesday's Europa League final defeat to Sevilla on penalties, Llorente was only used as a substitute in extra-time, with Jose Mourinho clearly not seeing him as a key starter throughout the campaign. Despite this, he has still done a solid enough job when called upon, averaging 2.1 clearances and 1.3 interceptions per game.

The Leeds man isn't out of contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2026, but with the Whites now relegated to the Championship, it looks almost impossible that he will stay put.

Could Llorente join Roma permanently?

According to Corriere dello Sport [via Sport Witness], Roma are actually keen on the idea of making Llorente's move a permanent one, having seen enough positives from his loan spell. There is an €18m (£15.5m) buy clause in his temporary deal that can ne triggering, and the Giallorossi are considering it.

They will only sign the 29-year-old "under certain conditions", though, meaning they will likely not be willing to pay the aforementioned amount in the clause.

In truth, it is hard for Leeds to expect Llorente to stay at the club next season, considering they will be plying their trade in the second tier. Ideally, he could continue as a Whites player, but he is a 10-time capped Spain international, and he surely won't be without offers, even if Roma end up choosing not to sign him.

He has been hailed as "heroic" for Roma by BT Sport commentator Dave Farrar, following one huge tackle against Lazio in the Rome derby earlier this season, and he could be an effective permanent signing for them, providing experience and quality for a number of years to come.

Should Llorente suddenly decide to commit himself to Leeds and help them make a swift return to the Premier League, it would certainly make him adored among the fanbase, but it is hard to begrudge him a move away for good, especially at this point in his career.