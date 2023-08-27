Leeds United could conduct some late business in the summer transfer window and they have "enquired" about a Premier League defender, according to Paul O'Keefe.

Will Leeds make more signings?

The Whites have made a stuttering start to life back in the Championship, following their bitterly disappointing relegation from the Premier League in 2022/23, with Daniel Farke still settling into life at Elland Road following a chaotic few weeks which has seen a number of players leaving the club on loan.

There is still no need to panic for Leeds and the 49ers Enterprises so early in the campaign, with so many months ahead, but it is vital that they have done the right amount of transfer business finalised by the time the window slams shut next Friday evening.

There have already been some important signings made this summer, including Karl Darlow, Ethan Ampadu and most recently Joel Piroe, but it could be that Farke still wants further reinforcements, in order to make his squad one that is truly capable of winning the title in 2023/24.

Now, it looks as though a new defender could be on Leeds' wishlist, following an update that suggests they are looking to bring in a Premier League player.

Will Leeds sign Djed Spence?

Taking to Twitter, Spurs insider O'Keefe claimed that Tottenham right-back Djed Spence is seen as an option for Leeds before the end of deadline day, having fallen out of favour in north London:

"Leeds have enquired for Djed Spence. Leeds willing to consider all options on a potential transfer. Spence himself considering options including abroad."

Spence's stock has fallen a little over the past 12 months or so, having burst onto the scene during a loan spell at Nottingham Forest from Middlesbrough, during which time he was hailed as "unbelievable" by Ian Wright, as he helped the Reds knock Arsenal out of the FA Cup.

The 23-year-old's performances for Forest earned him a permanent move to Spurs last summer, but he struggled hugely to be a part of Antonio Conte's plans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, playing only five minutes of Premier League action all season, across four very short cameos.

It looks as though new Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou also has no plans for Spence, on £25,000-a-week, moving forward, and while there may be some negatives surrounding him and his struggles, he could still be an inspired signing by Leeds following his previous history in the second tier.

It could simply be that the Championship is his level at this moment in time, and he has done well and picked up experience in the competition in the past, making 102 appearances and chipping in with four goals and five assists from right-back.

A defender who can provide pace and athleticism going forward, Spence could be seen as an upgrade or solid competition to the ageing Luke Ayling, who is now 32 years of age.

While it hasn't worked out for the defender at Spurs, there is no shame in that, and the fact that he has won six caps for England's Under-21s shows what a talented young player he is, and a move to Yorkshire could be one to keep an eye on.