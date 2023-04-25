Leeds United have reportedly been boosted in their efforts to sign Paris Saint-Germain youngster El Chadaille Bitshiabu in the summer transfer window.

Who is PSG's Bitshiabu?

The 17-year-old is seen as a huge prospect currently, standing out as arguably one of the best centre-backs in France in his age group. Despite his tender years, he has already made 16 appearances for an incredibly talented PSG side - one that features the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, among others.

This season, Bitshiabu has played ten times in Ligue 1, helping his team edge towards another league title, but his future remains unclear. Leeds, set to be led by the 49ers group this summer, have been linked with a move for the teenager recently, as the board look to bring in young talent to build their long-term project, and they aren't alone in showing an interest.

Fellow Premier League rivals Fulham are also believed to be in the conversation, and with the player's current deal expiring next year, PSG may feel that they should sell this summer, should there be no path for him into their star-studded first-team.

Will Leeds sign Bitshiabu this summer?

According to reports in France [via Sport Witness], PSG "aren't opposed" to selling Bitshiabu and would be willing to let him leave for as little as €15m (£13.2m) this summer. That is seen as affordable for both Leeds and Fulham, who will no doubt be boosted by the news. Eintracht Frankfurt's interest is also noted however, with the Bundesliga side very keen on snapping him up as part of their search for young talent.

Planning for the future and signing top prospects is something that Leeds should always be looking to do, which is why Bitshiabu - already sponsored by Nike - has to remain a target this summer. This update is a clear boost for the Whites, suggesting they could sign the PSG starlet for what looks like a fair amount, even though he remains so young.

This is someone who has already been capped at Under-17, Under-18 and Under-19 level for France - he has 18 appearances at international youth team level in total - at a time when the country is producing so many talented defenders, whether it be Ibrahima Konate, William Saliba or Dayot Upamecano, to name just a few.

Staying in the Premier League is likely to be the only chance Leeds have of signing Bitshiabu, whose true market value has multipled by 14 times in the past 18 months, so that should be used as extra motivation to remain in the top flight.