Leeds United have been handed an opportunity to sign El Chadaille Bitshiabu this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain now keen to let him leave on loan, according to a recent report.

Will Leeds sign a new centre-back this summer?

Regardless of whether Javi Gracia stays on as Leeds manager beyond the end of the season, the club are likely to look at bringing in new options in defence, given that they have conceded 48 goals, the fourth-highest amount in the league.

Not only that, but there are a number of clubs eyeing defender Robin Koch, with Newcastle United joining RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur in the race, and he will undoubtedly need replacing, should he move on at the end of the season.

It was reported at the beginning of March that Leeds were following PSG defender Bitshiabu for a potential summer swoop, and they may now have an opportunity to bring him to Elland Road.

According to a report from Foot Mercato (via Sport Witness), PSG will be willing to let the 17-year-old leave in the summer, as they are keen on him gaining experience on a loan deal elsewhere.

The idea is to loan him out for one season, before bringing him back as part of the squad, and interested clubs are already said to have come forward.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds are interested in a loan move. However, his availability is a real boost for Gracia ahead of the summer window.

Should Leeds sign El Chadaille Bitshiabu?

Football scout Jacek Kulig has indicated the starlet could go on to do great things, hailing him as an "absolute top talent" and "one of the most exciting prospects in France".

One concern for the Whites may be the youngster's age, given that he does not turn 18 until May. However, he has already started to force his way into the PSG starting XI, making eight Ligue 1 appearances this season, starting the last two games.

The only real negative about the deal is that PSG are unwilling to part with the 6 foot 5 colossus on a permanent basis, but given the vast potential he possesses, it is no surprise they view him as a future first-team player.

Moving to Leeds could be a great platform for Bitshiabu to develop his game, and centre-back is undoubtedly an area the Whites will need to strengthen at the end of the season.