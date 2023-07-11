Everton are believed to be closing in on the signing of Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto this summer, acting as a big blow to the Whites.

How much is Wilfried Gnonto worth?

The 19-year-old moved to Elland Road during last year's summer transfer window, arriving as a highly-rated teenager who could hopefully help take his side up another level.

While Leeds ended up going through a grim season, getting through three different managers and suffering relegation from the Premier League, Gnonto did at least prove to be one of the few positives to emerge from the campaign.

The Italian provided an attacking spark when so many others failed to, providing pace, quick feet and end product out wide - he scored twice and registered four assists in the league and was hailed by Gary Neville - as he highlighted just how high his ceiling is as a player.

With Leeds now preparing to begin life back in the Championship again, though, they will be aware that keeping hold of the £15.3m-valued Gnonto will be difficult, considering he is likely to have various offers from top-flight clubs. Now, a fresh update suggests that his exit from Elland Road is closer than ever, with Everton seemingly closing in on the signing of the attacker.

Is Wilfried Gnonto set to leave Leeds?

According to Sport Italia [via Sport Witness], the Blues are now "very close" and "one step away" to signing Gnonto this summer, with a €22m (£18.7m) fee mooted for his signature.

Meanwhile, former Lecco sporting director Francesco Filucchi provided his thoughts on the youngster's future, admitting that a move to Goodison Park would be good for his development"

"Gnonto? Good story. He had a good season, he did well even when he was called into question during the game. He’s Italian, he’s doing a good job in the Premier League. Everton? Aston Villa were also looking for him: It’s a good sign. He’s growing, he is important for the future of the national team."

This is undoubtedly a disappointing update from a Leeds perspective, with Gnonto someone with such a massive future in the game, having been hailed as an "absolutely crucial" player by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, as well as "superb", following his goal against Manchester United last season.

Ideally, the 12-cap Italy international may have a change of heart and commit his future to the Whites, but it is hard to begrudge him a move back to a Premier League team, with his stock too high to be playing Championship football next season.

It is Leeds' own fault for getting themselves into a mess where relegation is leading to key players moving forward, and the hope is that Daniel Farke can get his side straight back into the top flight and then avoid the same mistakes being made next time around.

On the plus side, Leeds may soon at least be receiving a healthy amount of money for Gnonto's services, which will aid Farke this summer when it comes to finding a replacement, but it is hard to shake the idea that the Whites are losing a special talent who could become a superstar.