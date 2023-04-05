Leeds United scouts were in attendance to watch George Hall in Birmingham City's 1-0 victory against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

Who will George Hall sign for this summer?

Leeds have long been linked to Hall, with reports in the January transfer window stating they were in talks to sign the starlet, however they could not reach a breakthrough in negotiations, and he remained at Birmingham.

The Whites are not the only Premier League club interested in signing the midfielder, as it has been reported that Liverpool are keeping close tabs on the midfielder, while Everton were also said to be in the race back in December.

Given that the 18-year-old's current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2024, the upcoming transfer window may be the last chance Birmingham have to cash-in on their young prospect, potentially opening the door for a move to West Yorkshire.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, both Leeds and Liverpool scouts watched the starlet against Blackburn Saturday, putting in a performance that was described as "awesome" by manager John Eustace.

The Whites are long-term admirers of the central midfielder, but they are facing growing competition for his signature in the summer, with clubs from Germany and Italy now taking note, while other unnamed Premier League clubs are also mentioned.

It has been a very impressive week for the Birmingham youth product, playing in three different positions on international duty with England U19's, grabbing a goal and an assist against Turkey.

Should Leeds sign George Hall this summer?

During the recent match against Turkey, the maestro was lauded as a "livewire" by journalist Joe Donnohue, and he has also impressed at club level this season, establishing himself as a vital player for Birmingham despite his tender years.

The Redditch-born midfielder has made 27 appearances in the second tier, particularly impressing with his dribbling ability, ranked in the 93rd percentile for successful take-ons per 90 in the past year, when compared to other midfielders.

Given that he has only managed to record one goal and assist, the youngster will need to improve his attacking output before he establishes himself as a top Premier League player, but he is still a very exciting prospect.

With Liverpool lurking, it could be very difficult to tempt Hall into a move to Elland Road, but Leeds should undoubtedly make a move for him in the summer.