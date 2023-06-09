An update has emerged on Leeds United and their plans to replace Sam Allardyce in the dugout at Elland Road ahead of next season...

What's the latest on Scott Parker to Leeds?

The Athletic's Phil Hay penned a recent article revealing that chief executive Angus Kinnear is now assessing and approaching potential candidates and has discussed a possible swoop for out-of-work boss Scott Parker.

It states that the club are looking at proven and safe options to lead them into the 2023/24 campaign, with Steven Gerrard and Brendan Rodgers also named alongside the ex-Bournemouth head coach.

The report claims that the Whites are plotting a move for the Englishman due to his previous promotion-winning years with Fulham and the Cherries in the second tier.

Would Scott Parker be a success at Leeds?

A swoop for the former Chelsea central midfielder could be another big disaster for the Whites after their recent failures with Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce, whose combined work led to a devastating relegation to the second tier.

Since the start of February, Leeds have parted ways with three managers, and this suggests that the club are in desperate need of a coach who can come in and install a long-term plan at Elland Road - and one which could lead them to become a sustainable force in the Premier League.

Parker has an excellent record in the Championship - winning promotion via the play-offs and a second-place finish with Fulham and Bournemouth respectively - but his top-flight experience so far indicates that the 42-year-old is not the man to lead them where they want to go in the future.

Parker has won nine of his 52 Premier League matches as a manager and averaged a dismal 0.77 points per game in that time, which would work out as 29 points over a full season - two fewer than the club managed in their relegation campaign.

The Englishman was also given an opportunity to showcase his ability as a coach in the top-flight of Belgian football with Club Brugge in 22/23 but was relieved of his duties after winning two of his ten league games at the helm and losing both of his clashes in the Champions League.

Journalist Josh Bunting described the 4-3-3 boss as a "disaster" in Belgium and his statistics at the top level suggest that is exactly what he would be for Leeds if they commit to a long-term plan with him.

Parker may be able to get them promoted next season, although there is still no guarantee that he would be able to do that, while his Premier League track record indicates that it would all go downhill after that.

Therefore, Kinnear should be looking to appoint a head coach who has the potential to keep the side in the top division of English football in the long term, rather than bringing in a short-term boss to merely secure promotion.