Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier was slammed by members of the media for his performance against Bournemouth in the Premier League this afternoon.

What was the Bournemouth v Leeds score?

Leeds suffered a real blow in their bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League today, falling to a 4-1 defeat away against Bournemouth, which leaves them just one point above the relegation zone, having played one more game than Everton and Leicester.

The Cherries raced into a 2-0 lead inside 24 minutes, with Jefferson Lerma scoring a quick-fire double, and Meslier was accountable for the Colombian's second, after flapping at a corner.

Patrick Bamford's goal just after the half-an-hour mark offered the Whites a route back into the game, however second-half goals from Dominic Solanke and Antoine Semenyo secured three points for the hosts.

Taking to Twitter during the first half, Phil Hay slammed the Leeds goalkeeper for his "awful" error in the build-up to Lerma's second, with journalist Sam Street adding:

"Normal service resumed from Meslier after a rare solid display for Leeds in midweek."

Should Meslier be dropped against Manchester City?

It is not the first time this season the Frenchman has been criticised this season, with Jamie Carragher claiming he has "never been convinced" by the Leeds shot-stopper as he has "no presence" between the sticks.

Although he cannot be held solely accountable for the Whites' very poor defensive record, it is alarming that the £30k-per-week keeper is now ten Premier League games without a clean sheet after today's result, and his performance was very concerning.

The 23-year-old received a Sofascore match rating of just 4.5 - the lowest of any player on the pitch - having made two errors leading to goals, leaving Javi Gracia with a big decision to make before the trip to the Etihad Stadium.

It would be a very bold move for the manager to drop Meslier heading into such a difficult match, particularly considering backup option Joel Robles is yet to feature for Leeds in the Premier League season.

If he does stick by his first-choice keeper, Gracia will need a much-improved performance, after his involvement in the "complete and utter disaster" down at Bournemouth today.