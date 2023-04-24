Leeds United could reportedly decide to sell goalkeeper Illan Meslier in the summer transfer window to offset any finacial difficulties associated with relegation.

Is Meslier having a good season?

The Frenchman has been a key figure for the Whites for a number of years now, performing with great consistency despite his tender years. He has been the undisputed first-choice between the sticks over past few seasons, racking up 124 appearances and counting.

This season has been a struggle for Leeds, however, with their 2-1 defeat away to Fulham on Saturday lunchtime leaving them in 16th place in the Premier League by the end of the weekend. Meslier arguably hasn't been at his best during the campaign, which hasn't helped matters, with the 23-year-old making errors at Craven Cottage that sum up a hit-and-miss year for him.

His current Whites deal runs until the summer of 2026, but a fresh update suggests that he may have left Leeds well before that date arrives, following rumours he could quit the club if they are relegated.

Will Leeds cash in?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, journalist Pete O'Rourke said that Leeds may now take it upon themselves to cash in on Meslier at the end of the season:

"It's a potential exit that could happen, especially if Leeds get relegated. I don't think Meslier will want to drop down to the Championship after enjoying a couple of years in the Premier League with Leeds. "They might be forced to balance the books if they suffer relegation. Meslier is probably one of their most sellable assets right now."

This is a tricky one for Leeds because Meslier remains a highly impressive young player with a potentially big future ahead of him, with Micah Richards describing him as "excellent" in the past. He could even be a future No.1 for France, such is his ability, which suggests that the Whites would be wise to keep him.

That being said, his form this season has been patchy as mentioned, and the club are in a strong bargaining position where they could earn big money for Meslier's services. If a huge offer came in, it could be hard to turn down - relegation may give them no other option - as those funds could be used to invest in several players and fit the whole squad ready for a promotion charge.

It is a big decision that may have to be made in the coming weeks and months, and it will only be proven to be right or wrong in the future, as £30,000-a-week Frenchman's career continues to develop.